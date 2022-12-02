Rumor mill churns over time Lincoln's mayor spends at out-of-town lake home

The rumor mill has churned for some time — and is likely to churn faster leading up to the election — over a home Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and her husband own near Ashland.

The quiet suggestion is that the mayor spends most of her time there, rather than in the city she leads.

The mayor — and her campaign manager — say that’s just not true.

“It’s a vacation home,” said Kevin Cass, who manages Gaylor Baird's campaign. “Her kids go to school in Lincoln and they have a home they’ve lived in for 20-plus years.”

Gaylor Baird said she spends limited time in the home on a lake. Her three children attended Lincoln Public Schools: the oldest two graduated from Lincoln High, and the youngest attends Southeast.

She and her husband bought their home in the Near South neighborhood in 2002 for $286,000, according to Lancaster County assessor records.

They purchased the home near Ashland in June 2021 for $1.6 million.

They transferred ownership of both homes to trusts, which is a fairly common estate planning tactic.