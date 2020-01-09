Rural issues could offer opportunity for bipartisan cooperation in Iowa legislature

At recent legislative forums leading up to this year’s session, leaders from both parties have indicated that access to safe, affordable day care and child-care services is a major concern in all parts of Iowa — as is a declining number of maternal health care and delivery providers, and the financial stresses of many rural hospitals.

“Child care is rising to pretty significant levels. Data shows that the cost of child care for two small kids is now as much as most people’s mortgage payments,” said Rep. Jo Oldson, D-Des Moines. “I think this is probably one of the biggest workforce issues facing this state and I hope the business community really steps up and makes it the issue that we talk about most, because if we want to get young families and workers to come here we’re going to have to solve this issue.”

House Majority Leader Matt Windschitl, R-Missouri Valley, said access to child-care services in rural areas is a growing concern, with many providers “booked full,” so he senses a “a strong appetite” among GOP representatives to address the issue “and I would hope we could find bipartisan support.”

Senate Minority Leader Janet Petersen, D-Des Moines, said Democrats have been leaders on the issue in the past, but previous incentives were vetoed by former GOP Gov. Terry Branstad.