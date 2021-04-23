Sand considering run for governor or Senate

Whether drawing on his role as state auditor and a taxpayer watchdog, or with political motivation, Sand offered plenty of criticism for Reynolds and her administration. Sand criticized Reynolds’ dispersal of federal pandemic relief funding and for the lack of state pandemic relief funding, and gave credit for the state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout not to the administration but to a couple of social media accounts that helped Iowans find open vaccination appointments.

“People who know small-town Iowa, when I grew up in Decorah, the feeling of a business closing down hurts. It is what people talk about for weeks. And you look around the state right now and you have people who have poured their lives into creating a gathering place for their community and it might be the only one there and now this pandemic comes along and through no fault of that business owner they have had to shut down and they have lost their business,” Sand said. “Small towns need those gathering places where people can see each other. And the fact that they have been unwilling to help, unwilling to assist, to me is wild.”