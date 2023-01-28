 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Sarpy County Museum kicks off $15 million fundraising campaign

  • 0

The Sarpy County Museum is kicking off a $15 million fundraising campaign to raise funds for a new Papillion facility.

The museum announced in December that it would relocate to a new space off 90th Street and Nebraska 370 in Papillion. The move is a necessity for the museum, which soon will outgrow its home in Bellevue. It also has faced pressure from the city to relocate its historic train depot.

Various architectural renderings show what the new Sarpy County Museum may look like once it moves to Papillion.

Museum officials also released renderings of the proposed 28,000-square-foot facility. It would include space for current materials held by the museum as well as a rotating display space and proper museum storage.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The museum also would be large enough to accommodate the addition of a nationally renowned collection of railroad artifacts curated by Bill Wimmer, a former railroad executive with Union Pacific, and his family.

People are also reading…

The current train depot and caboose, along with an engine from the Wimmer collection, would frame an outdoor plaza between the buildings for events as well as picnic space.

The museum’s focus will primarily be on sharing history of the county’s early residents in addition to agriculture, transportation and military.

The new facility is expected to cost $15 million. The first milestone in the fundraising campaign is to raise $1 million to purchase the 3-acre site at 90th Street and Nebraska 370.

For more information, visit SarpyMuseum.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News