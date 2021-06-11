SC shooting victim protected child, wife says. Family met teen suspects through Facebook Marketplace, authorities say.

Cox told deputies that she, Presley and the children traveled to a location on Saddle Ridge Road, in an unincorporated area of Branchville, S.C. to meet the sellers of a 2019 green Polaris Sportsman 450 four-wheeler the family saw advertised on Facebook’s Marketplace.

When they arrived at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, two male teens arrived with the four-wheeler.

Cox told deputies that after Presley paid the older teen and loaded the four-wheeler onto a trailer, the older teen “began acting strange.”

She told Presley she had “a feeling something bad was about to happen,” the report states.

Within moments, the older teen allegedly attacked Presley.

Presley told him, “Man, just take whatever you want. Don’t do it,” Cox recalled, saying her husband tried to negotiate with him.

She alleged that the gunman pointed the firearm at her 8-year-old son first and threatened her with it too.

She said the older teen grabbed Presley by the back of the neck and shot him during a struggle.

She said the males then got into her 1997 Ford Expedition and started to drive away.