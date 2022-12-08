 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scatter Joy Acres finds new home amid country roads

Scatter Joy 5

At Scatter Joy Acres, visitors are invited to interact with many of the animals, including these two, Moonshine, a Brahman cow, in front and Meshack, an eland antelope. 

 NANCY GAARDER, THE WORLD-HERALD

The only sounds at the new location of Scatter Joy Acres are the crunch of gravel and the quiet murmuring of its menagerie of animals.

No more sirens — and no more worries about thieves breaking the locks to steal equipment (or puppies).

The popular animal sanctuary and petting zoo — long located in urban Omaha — has quickly adapted to its new home in rural Cass County.

Inquisitive donkeys at Scatter Joy Acres

Some of the domesticated animals at Scatter Joy Acres are quick to interact with visitors, including these two donkeys.

Instead of being located on a hilly 26 acres between Sorensen Parkway and Forest Lawn Cemetery in North Omaha, the animal sanctuary now sits on 15 acres amid the corn and soybean fields west of Beaver Lake.

"This is wonderful," ranch manager Lori Day said of the farmstead. "The animals seem to like it. They are more relaxed."

If anything, the move will be a bigger change for its human visitors than for its animal residents.

Scatter Joy Acres moves to Cass County

A variety of exotic animals populate Scatter Joy Acres, a popular exotic animal ranch that allows people to interact with the animals.

Both Day and Joy Bartling, executive director of Scatter Joy, said the farmstead has a loyal fan base, so they're confident people will follow them to the new location — off the blacktop and down a gravel road.

Take a look, they said, at the help they received when moving the zoo. More than 50 people, along with trailers and trucks, volunteered to haul animals, outbuildings and supplies to Cass County. And this is a farmstead that has more than horses and cattle. The farm's inhabitants include a camel, donkeys, llamas and ostriches.

Bartling said the flatter topography and better facilities at the new location will enable Scatter Joy to expand its offerings to such things as live music and movie nights. Additionally, she's eyeing the tourist traffic that travels nearby U.S. 75 between Omaha and Nebraska City.

Scatter Joy 3

Joy Bartling, executive director of Scatter Joy Acres, says the peace and quiet of the animal sanctuary's new rural location in Cass County has been good for the animals. 

"Scatter Joy Acres (benefited from) the opportunity to be in the heart of Omaha," she said. "We will still continue to serve Omaha and surrounding communities, but being able to move to a country setting opens up opportunities for us."

The sanctuary, which also offers animal-assisted therapy, is open to the public. In many cases, visitors can mingle with animals in their pens. For information, visit Scatter Joy Acres online or on Facebook. Admission is $15 for those 12 and older, and $10 for children ages 3 and up.

Scatter Joy 2

Scatter Joy Acres, which is open to the public, has the same type of license as zoos and features a number of exotic animals, including Tulip the zebra.

Bartling said the move was motivated, in part, by housing development near its former location. Habitat for Humanity is building more than 80 homes on nearby vacant property. When a property buyer came knocking at Bartling's door, she first rejected the offer. Any sale price, she said, would have to account not just for the value of the property, but also for the cost of moving and re-creating the zoo.

Over time, the buyer agreed to match Bartling's price. That's when she learned, to her surprise, that the purchaser was Habitat for Humanity.

Bartling said she'd been thinking about moving and looking for property for about a year. Problems with trespassing and theft were on the increase at the Omaha site — someone had even stolen puppies from a litter. And a city right-of-way ran through the property.

Scatter Joy 1

Lori Day, ranch manager at Scatter Joy Acres, greets two Nigerian dwarf goats, Axel, left, and Waylon, right, as Mira, an alpaca, looks over her shoulder at Scatter Joy Acres' new location in rural Cass County. The animal sanctuary moved from its former home north of Omaha's Forest Lawn Cemetery. 

"I knew at some point, I would probably have to move," she said.

Once she accepted the Habitat offer, everything fell into place, she said. The Cass County farmstead went on the market days later, and soon volunteers and businesses stepped up to make the relocation possible.

Habitat for Humanity is reviewing its options for the land, and any construction at the site is at least a year away, said Habitat spokeswoman Tracie McPherson.

Scatter Joy 4

Visitors should be prepared for some inquisitive animals, including this emu, at Scatter Joy Acres. Other exotic animals at the sanctuary include a camel, donkeys, llamas and ostriches. 

By selling an urban property and purchasing rural land, Bartling says, the ranch netted enough money to invest in better fencing and facilities in Cass County and ride through any lean times ahead.

The Omaha land sold for $1.6 million, and the Cass County land cost $787,000, according to records on the Douglas and Cass County websites.

"This will help with programming," she said. "And we're out in the country where the animals are more at peace."

