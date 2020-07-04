Schools making contingency plans, grappling with state guidance

So school districts are planning for myriad contingencies. There is no state-required date by which districts must determine which plan to employ; Williamson said those decisions will be made at the district level.

“The unfortunate thing is it’s hard because there is no date. The virus isn’t giving us a date we can work with,” Williamson said. “That is difficult, and I think it’s hard for administrators.”

The state also issued public health guidance for districts, but that was met with widespread condemnation from the education community. Among other items that upset educators, the guidance provided jointly by the state education and public health departments did not require or even recommend the use of face masks or shields for students or staff.

Mike Beranek, president of the Iowa State Education Association, which represents roughly 40,000 public education workers, called the state re-opening guidance “irresponsible,” “ambiguous” and “contradictory.”

“We were frustrated and angry on behalf of the students and staff who are affected,” Beranek said during an online news conference this past week. “Our school districts are looking for clear guidance based on science and health. That should not be hard.”