Scott County Democrats say they were harassed at Bettendorf July 4 parade

"I had a volunteer who was hit very intentionally and very aggressively hit with a water balloon. She is older, and was not expecting it," Trimble said. "The group that was surrounding this individual, this young person, was encouraging the behavior, yelling obscenities and anti-Joe Biden, anti-Democratic Party stuff, which is not OK. We've had clusters of people who would do that, but this crosses the line for me where I need to look out for my volunteers."