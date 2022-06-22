Scott County eyes giving employees one-time pay bonus in wake of high inflation

Scott County is on track to give a one-time bonus to full-time county employees as it competes for hires while inflation and fuel prices have soared in recent months.

County employees this year received a 3% cost-of-living increase and an additional 2% step-up if eligible. That's in the budget, which starts July 1.

"At that time, it seemed appropriate to ask the Board of Supervisors to get 3% general wage increases across the board," Assistant County Administrator Mary Thee said. "..But we also recognize that we live in uncertain times."

County supervisors will vote on the bonus on Thursday.

The bonus will be 1% of county employees' base yearly salaries and would also include an extra flexible holiday for eligible employees, which County Administrator Mahesh Sharma said was valued in the county employee survey.

That includes full-time and part-time staffers, at a minimum of a $150 bonus. It excludes elected office holders or deputy office holders, seasonal employees, temporary employees, interns and poll workers.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported prices rose 8.6% in May compared with last year.

"We want to be proactive rather than reactive," Sharma said. "So, this is our effort, and we bring this proposal to you based on what we can afford and again be mindful with the taxpayers."

County staff estimated the one-time bonus to cost $400,000. Budget Director David Farmer said 451 employees would qualify, and 31 employees would receive a flat $150 bonus.

Thee said in a survey of county employees, the majority of respondents had logged fewer than 10 years with the county, but 72% of those said they expected to retire from the county with more than 20 years of employment there.

"I think that speaks well to the county as a great place to work," Thee said.

Supervisors spoke in support of the one-time bonus, and asked staff to monitor if further wage increases are needed.

Brinson Kinzer asked whether the proposal went far enough, considering inflation was rising at a faster pace than the county had raised wages.

"We're getting pressure from both ends," Board Chairman Ken Beck said. "Our taxpayers are experiencing the same inflation that our employees are ... so it's definitely pinching us, but again, it's a situation that I think we wholeheartedly need to do something."

