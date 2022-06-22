Scott County eyes giving employees one-time pay bonus in wake of high inflation

SARAH WATSON
Scott County is on track to give a one-time bonus to full-time county employees as it competes for hires while inflation and fuel prices have soared in recent months.
County employees t
his year received a 3% cost-of-living increase and an additional 2% step-up if eligible. That's in the budget, which starts July 1.
"At that time, it seemed appropriate to ask the Board of Supervisors to get 3% general wage increases across the board," Assistant County Administrator Mary Thee said. "..But we also recognize that we live in uncertain times."
County supervisors will vote on the bonus on Thursday.
The bonus will be 1% of county employees' base yearly salaries and would also include an extra flexible holiday for eligible employees, which County Administrator Mahesh Sharma said was valued in the county employee survey.
That includes full-time and part-time staffers, at a minimum of a $150 bonus. It excludes elected office holders or deputy office holders, seasonal employees, temporary employees, interns and poll workers.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported prices rose 8.6% in May compared with last year.
"We want to be proactive rather than reactive," Sharma said. "So, this is our effort, and we bring this proposal to you based on what we can afford and again be mindful with the taxpayers."
County staff estimated the one-time bonus to cost $400,000. Budget Director David Farmer said 451 employees would qualify, and 31 employees would receive a flat $150 bonus.
Thee said in a survey of county employees, the majority of respondents had logged fewer than 10 years with the county, but 72% of those said they expected to retire from the county with more than 20 years of employment there.
"I think that speaks well to the county as a great place to work," Thee said.
Supervisors spoke in support of the one-time bonus, and asked staff to monitor if further wage increases are needed.
Brinson Kinzer asked whether the proposal went far enough, considering inflation was rising at a faster pace than the county had raised wages.
"We're getting pressure from both ends," Board Chairman Ken Beck said. "Our taxpayers are experiencing the same inflation that our employees are ... so it's definitely pinching us, but again, it's a situation that I think we wholeheartedly need to do something."
Highest-paying jobs in the Quad-Cities that require a bachelor's degree
Highest paying jobs in Davenport that require a bachelor's degree
While college and university tuition costs may be skyrocketing, many still believe a bachelor’s degree is essential to landing a high-paying job in the United States.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs that typically require a bachelors in Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.
Whether highly technical, scientific, or based in finance or the arts, all the jobs require keeping up to date with the latest developments in culture, commerce, or tech.
Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs that require a bachelor degree in Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL.
You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Davenport that require a graduate degree
rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#50. Market research analysts and marketing specialists
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
- Annual mean salary: $65,770
- #166 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 820
National
- Annual mean salary: $76,080
- Employment: 727,540
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,180)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,370)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($99,510)
Pressmaster // Shutterstock
#49. Human resources specialists
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
- Annual mean salary: $66,870
- #133 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,190
National
- Annual mean salary: $70,720
- Employment: 740,830
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,590)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($95,460)
--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($91,400)
Rido // Shutterstock
#48. Compliance officers
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
- Annual mean salary: $67,220
- #259 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 240
National
- Annual mean salary: $75,810
- Employment: 334,340
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,650)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,460)
--- California-Lexington Park, MD ($96,030)
ernestoeslava // Pixabay
#47. Cost estimators
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
- Annual mean salary: $67,420
- #211 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 240
National
- Annual mean salary: $73,740
- Employment: 208,950
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($104,660)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($99,450)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,550)
Mongta Studio // Shutterstock
#46. Insurance underwriters
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
- Annual mean salary: $67,580
- #124 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 110
National
- Annual mean salary: $79,940
- Employment: 107,690
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($121,000)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($108,990)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,150)
You may also like: Where people in Davenport are moving to most
Dragon Images // Shutterstock
#45. Conservation scientists
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
- Annual mean salary: $69,730
- #78 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40
National
- Annual mean salary: $68,230
- Employment: 22,550
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Springfield, MA-CT ($108,670)
--- Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($106,200)
--- Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($101,900)
RichardMcCoy // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Credit analysts
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
- Annual mean salary: $70,160
- #141 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 60
National
- Annual mean salary: $88,030
- Employment: 68,770
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($128,950)
--- Danbury, CT ($121,560)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($117,860)
Flamingo Images // Shutterstock
#43. Accountants and auditors
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
- Annual mean salary: $71,310
- #290 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,110
National
- Annual mean salary: $83,980
- Employment: 1,318,550
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,830)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($109,330)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,540)
ImageFlow // Shutterstock
#42. Commercial and industrial designers
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
- Annual mean salary: $71,410
- #59 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 30
National
- Annual mean salary: $79,680
- Employment: 27,940
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($132,150)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,370)
--- Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($108,760)
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
#41. Soil and plant scientists
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
- Annual mean salary: $72,070
- #40 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40
National
- Annual mean salary: $76,290
- Employment: 15,610
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($111,450)
--- Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($109,490)
--- Raleigh, NC ($109,320)
You may also like: Metros sending the most people to Davenport
Budimir Jevtic // Shutterstock
#40. Loan officers
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
- Annual mean salary: $72,330
- #278 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 390
National
- Annual mean salary: $80,570
- Employment: 340,170
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($111,830)
--- Bend-Redmond, OR ($106,290)
--- Wilmington, NC ($104,930)
comzeal images // Shutterstock
#39. Surveyors
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
- Annual mean salary: $73,870
- #51 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40
National
- Annual mean salary: $68,880
- Employment: 46,390
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,360)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,740)
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($103,260)
Bureau of Land Management // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Securities, commodities, and financial services sales agents
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
- Annual mean salary: $74,150
- #128 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 260
National
- Annual mean salary: $93,260
- Employment: 426,870
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($154,880)
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($141,290)
--- Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($121,180)
rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#37. Occupational health and safety specialists
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
- Annual mean salary: $75,760
- #187 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 110
National
- Annual mean salary: $78,740
- Employment: 106,340
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Kennewick-Richland, WA ($111,950)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($108,240)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,020)
Aleksandar Karanov // Shutterstock
#36. Environmental scientists and specialists, including health
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
- Annual mean salary: $76,390
- #115 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40
National
- Annual mean salary: $81,240
- Employment: 76,890
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Idaho Falls, ID ($116,630)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($109,190)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,710)
You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Davenport
Patrizio Martorana // Shutterstock
#35. Financial examiners
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
- Annual mean salary: $76,530
- #91 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 50
National
- Annual mean salary: $96,180
- Employment: 60,750
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($128,280)
--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($125,590)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,070)
Natee K Jindakum // Shutterstock
#34. Budget analysts
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
- Annual mean salary: $82,890
- #57 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 70
National
- Annual mean salary: $84,240
- Employment: 47,440
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,670)
--- Iowa City, IA ($108,870)
--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($106,380)
sabthai // Shutterstock
#33. Chemists
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
- Annual mean salary: $84,500
- #80 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 50
National
- Annual mean salary: $89,130
- Employment: 80,600
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($131,290)
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($115,790)
--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($108,330)
aslysun // Shutterstock
#32. Industrial engineers
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
- Annual mean salary: $85,880
- #266 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 700
National
- Annual mean salary: $95,200
- Employment: 293,950
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Anchorage, AK ($142,770)
--- Midland, TX ($129,440)
--- Billings, MT ($126,170)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#31. Logisticians
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
- Annual mean salary: $86,040
- #39 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 740
National
- Annual mean salary: $79,230
- Employment: 189,320
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- California-Lexington Park, MD ($115,100)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,740)
--- Kokomo, IN ($101,310)
You may also like: How Davenport feels about climate change
Pakorn Khantiyaporn // Shutterstock
#30. Mechanical engineers
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
- Annual mean salary: $86,600
- #237 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 620
National
- Annual mean salary: $97,000
- Employment: 278,240
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)
--- Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)
Canva
#29. Network and computer systems administrators
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
- Annual mean salary: $87,370
- #89 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 350
National
- Annual mean salary: $91,250
- Employment: 316,760
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)
Arjuna Kodisinghe // Shutterstock
#28. Management analysts
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
- Annual mean salary: $87,490
- #234 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 510
National
- Annual mean salary: $100,530
- Employment: 768,450
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Dothan, AL ($135,020)
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)
fizkes // Shutterstock
#26 (tie). Civil engineers
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
- Annual mean salary: $87,880
- #216 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 410
National
- Annual mean salary: $95,490
- Employment: 304,310
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)
Canva
#26 (tie). Computer programmers
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
- Annual mean salary: $87,880
- #98 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 90
National
- Annual mean salary: $96,650
- Employment: 152,610
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,130)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,220)
--- Dalton, GA ($123,500)
You may also like: How gas prices have changed in Davenport in the last week
PIYAWAT WONGOPASS // Shutterstock
#25. Architects, except landscape and naval
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
- Annual mean salary: $87,900
- #88 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 70
National
- Annual mean salary: $91,900
- Employment: 100,400
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($120,430)
--- Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($115,450)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,780)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#24. Operations research analysts
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
- Annual mean salary: $89,010
- #64 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 80
National
- Annual mean salary: $95,830
- Employment: 98,700
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($164,730)
--- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($127,330)
--- Austin-Round Rock, TX ($118,710)
PR Image Factory // Shutterstock
#23. Electronics engineers, except computer
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
- Annual mean salary: $92,120
- #169 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40
National
- Annual mean salary: $115,490
- Employment: 107,170
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)
--- Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)
BDUK fibre // flickr
#22. Computer systems analysts
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
- Annual mean salary: $92,820
- #151 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 580
National
- Annual mean salary: $102,210
- Employment: 505,150
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)
--- Huntsville, AL ($118,690)
Canva
#21. Materials engineers
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
- Annual mean salary: $93,740
- #64 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 30
National
- Annual mean salary: $101,950
- Employment: 21,530
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Boulder, CO ($135,680)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,720)
--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($129,400)
You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Davenport metro area
Canva
#20. General and operations managers
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
- Annual mean salary: $94,690
- #319 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 3,740
National
- Annual mean salary: $115,250
- Employment: 2,984,920
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)
--- Trenton, NJ ($165,030)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)
Pixabay
#19. Construction managers
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
- Annual mean salary: $94,940
- #271 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 320
National
- Annual mean salary: $108,210
- Employment: 284,750
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Anchorage, AK ($160,710)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)
--- Napa, CA ($145,430)
USACE NY // Flickr
#18. Software developers
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
- Annual mean salary: $95,830
- #284 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 730
National
- Annual mean salary: $120,990
- Employment: 1,364,180
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)
Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock
#17. Electrical engineers
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
- Annual mean salary: $96,920
- #230 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 200
National
- Annual mean salary: $107,890
- Employment: 186,020
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)
Canva
#16. Information security analysts
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
- Annual mean salary: $97,990
- #115 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 120
National
- Annual mean salary: $113,270
- Employment: 157,220
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)
--- Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)
You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Davenport metro area
EU2017EE // Flickr
#14. Medical and health services managers
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
- Annual mean salary: $99,340
- #366 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 520
National
- Annual mean salary: $119,840
- Employment: 436,770
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#13. Personal financial advisors
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
- Annual mean salary: $103,370
- #235 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 240
National
- Annual mean salary: $119,960
- Employment: 263,030
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)
--- East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)
Financial Times // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Computer network architects
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
- Annual mean salary: $107,850
- #123 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 160
National
- Annual mean salary: $120,650
- Employment: 168,830
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)
--- Rapid City, SD ($145,810)
IBM Research // Flickr
#11. Industrial production managers
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
- Annual mean salary: $114,640
- #171 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 380
National
- Annual mean salary: $117,780
- Employment: 192,270
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)
--- Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)
You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Davenport metro area
Sunshine Seeds // Shutterstock
#10. Human resources managers
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
- Annual mean salary: $116,700
- #175 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 250
National
- Annual mean salary: $136,590
- Employment: 166,530
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#9. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
- Annual mean salary: $118,080
- #24 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 180
National
- Annual mean salary: $102,750
- Employment: 266,160
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,760)
--- Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($141,470)
--- Iowa City, IA ($138,870)
Stock Rocket // Shutterstock
#8. Financial managers
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
- Annual mean salary: $118,090
- #338 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,030
National
- Annual mean salary: $153,460
- Employment: 681,070
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)
Canva
#7. Sales managers
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
- Annual mean salary: $122,750
- #210 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 440
National
- Annual mean salary: $142,390
- Employment: 453,800
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)
--- Boulder, CO ($182,820)
Canva
#6. Marketing managers
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
- Annual mean salary: $125,060
- #197 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 380
National
- Annual mean salary: $153,440
- Employment: 278,690
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)
You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Davenport metro area
TopRank Online Marketing // Flickr
#5. Purchasing managers
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
- Annual mean salary: $125,550
- #89 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 190
National
- Annual mean salary: $134,590
- Employment: 69,310
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Trenton, NJ ($181,030)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)
rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#4. Natural sciences managers
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
- Annual mean salary: $126,210
- #81 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40
National
- Annual mean salary: $156,110
- Employment: 74,760
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($222,360)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($219,240)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($216,750)
NTNU // Flickr
#3. Computer and information systems managers
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
- Annual mean salary: $134,790
- #168 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 430
National
- Annual mean salary: $162,930
- Employment: 485,190
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)
Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Architectural and engineering managers
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
- Annual mean salary: $136,850
- #226 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 300
National
- Annual mean salary: $158,970
- Employment: 187,100
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)
--- Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)
Pixabay
#1. Chief executives
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
- Annual mean salary: $180,340
- #244 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 260
National
- Annual mean salary: $213,020
- Employment: 200,480
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)
--- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)
--- Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)
You may also like: Closest national parks to Davenport
Maurizio Pesce // flickr
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!