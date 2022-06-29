Scottsbluff man charged with six felonies

A Scottsbluff man was taken into custody earlier this month on multiple charges including alleged terroristic threats, domestic assault and false imprisonment. Officers arrested Barry Neal, 50, on June 18.

According to an arrest affidavit filed in Scotts Bluff County Court, officers were dispatched to the home by a woman who said Neal, her estranged husband, was threatening her with a firearm. She alleged he’d told her he was armed with knives and would fight with law enforcement.

However, he was located at his residence on Page Drive near Highway 26 and taken into custody without incident.

Two Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s deputies made contact with Neal’s estranged wife, the report stated. She told them he had taken the keys to their vehicles and, at one point, wouldn’t let her leave the property. She told police that he allegedly told her he’d kill her and pointed a handgun at her head.

She was able to retrieve the handgun while Neal slept and left the residence, the report added. Since Neal is a convicted felon, he is prohibited from possessing firearms.

The woman said she had also found a bag of a white substance in Neal’s boot. This substance was later tested and confirmed to be methamphetamine.

Neal was charged with making terroristic threats, using a firearm to commit a felony, possessing a deadly weapon while being a prohibited person, third-degree domestic assault, first-degree false imprisonment and possession of methamphetamine.

Bond was set at $700,000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0