Search for missing Nebraska woman rules out Table Rock wildlife refuge

A three-day search in southeast Nebraska for a missing woman ended Saturday without success.

About 135 people from Nebraska law enforcement agencies and other groups scoured 1,100 acres of land in southeast Nebraska starting Thursday for the remains of Linda Dillard. The search for the missing 55-year-old Tecumseh woman took place at the Table Rock State Wildlife Management Area about 40 miles east of Beatrice. Some neighboring private land was also searched.

Dillard last was seen June 16 near Table Rock. Investigators think she was the victim of a crime, but no one has been arrested in connection with her disappearance.

Nebraska State Patrol Lt. Eric Jones said that although the search effort did not locate Dillard’s remains, significant ground was covered that will assist in the investigation.

“What our investigators learned this week directs the case into the next phase,” Jones said. “We are now confident that Linda is not in this large area. Our investigators continue to believe Linda may have been the victim of a crime.”

The search included 24 miles of roadside ditches, 1½ miles of the Big Nemaha River, two farms and a lake. The searchers included 44 law enforcement officers, 65 volunteers, 15 mounted patrol teams and eight canine teams trained for human remains detection.

The Lincoln Journal Star reported in October that investigators think she had been drinking and smoking methamphetamine at a farmstead in the area. A family later found the wig she had been wearing.

The man who lives on the property told the Nebraska State Patrol that Dillard walked away early that morning after accusing him of sexual assault and said her ex-husband picked her up and drove her away. Dillard’s ex-husband reported her missing four days later.

Anyone with information about Dillard’s disappearance is urged to come forward, Jones said. Nebraska Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information and tips can be made anonymously through the Crime Stoppers website, the “P3 Tips” mobile app or by calling 800-422-1494.

