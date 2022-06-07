Secretary of State primary: Linn County auditor Joel Miller wins Democratic nomination

In a primary battle of two county auditors, Democrat Joel Miller on Tuesday won his party’s nomination for secretary of state.

Miller, the Linn County auditor since 2007, bested Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker in the Democratic primary.

He will face Secretary of State Paul Pate, a former Cedar Rapids mayor, in the Nov. 8 general election.

Miller, a former Robins mayor and city council member, said he is running to be an advocate for Iowa voters, adding he is displeased with voting laws the Iowa Legislature has passed in recent years.

“I’m running to make voting easy again,” Miller told The Gazette recently.

Miller said he was motivated to run after being sued by former President Donald Trump’s campaign during the 2020 election campaign. A judge sided with the Trump campaign, invalidating around 50,000 absentee ballot request forms that Miller had mailed to voters

“ … It was unfair to be sued over trying to do the right thing,” he said. “I was making sure people participated in our elections and democracy. … The reason for the suit wasn’t necessarily because I didn’t follow the rules, but to cause confusion and suppress voters.”

In March, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed Senate File 413 that shortened the early voting period from 29 to 20 days; added rules about how absentee ballots can be returned and limited county auditors’ authority within the election process.

Iowa Republicans, who control the Legislature, previously shortened the early voting period from 40 days to 29 days in 2017 with the Voter ID law.

If elected, Miller said one of the first things he would do would lobby for automatic voter registration for 17-year-olds.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0