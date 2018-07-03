WEST UNION, Iowa -- Sen. Chuck Grassley said Congress has given the president too much leeway in trade deals.
“We’ve delegated too much authority to the president,” Grassley said. “I know it would be impractical for me to say you shouldn’t delegate any power to the president, that wouldn’t be responsible administration of the law.”
At a town hall meeting Tuesday morning at the Fayette County Courthouse in West Union, Grassley said trade powers granted to the president in the 1960s need further consideration.
“These were passed before I even got to Congress; they need to be reviewed,” he said. “Too much power has been delegated to the president.”
Grassley said the tariffs introduced by President Donald Trump have put the United States in a trade war.
“It has escalated already,” Grassley said.
The declining prices of soybeans and corn show the effects of the trade war so far, Grassley said.
The crowd questioned Grassley on trade, tariffs and the Supreme Court.
Grassley said the questions and comments heard at the town hall are similar to what he’s heard all across Iowa.
Iowa’s six federal representatives and senators, including Grassley and Rep. Rod Blum, have signed a letter to Trump urging caution on tariffs.
“We’re concerned because Iowa is the second-largest agriculture exporting (state) in the country,” Blum said.
Blum said Iowa exported $10 billion in agriculture products in 2017.
Agriculture, historically, has always been hit hard by retaliatory tariffs from other countries.
“Iowa’s a big agriculture state,” Grassley said in an interview with reporters after the town hall. “We export about third of our grains all over.”
China, a country Trump has mounted tariffs on over the summer, buys 60 percent of Iowa’s soybean crops, Blum said.
“We don’t want to see countries slapping tariffs on our ag products,” Blum said. “We need more markets for our agriculture products, not less.”
“Farmers in our districts are concerned,” he added.
Retaliatory tariffs are a big concern in Iowa, Grassley said.
Grassley said he has individually and in groups spoken to Trump about the issue on three or four different occasions.
“Who wouldn’t want a president that could get us a better trade deal?” Grassley said. “In the process it’s very unpredictable and could be very damaging. If it’s successful it could be very helpful.”
For the most part, farmers in Iowa have told Blum and Grassley they have faith in the president.
“I’m nervous, too, about it, but I have confidence in the president,” Blum said. “After all the rhetoric and posturing is over we’ll be OK.”
Between then and now the back and forth of tariffs between the United States and other countries is a bit unnerving, Blum said.
“It’s all negotiating,” he said. “It’s just that the negotiating in this case happens to be out in public.”
Blum has maintained cautious optimism throughout the process, he said, noting one in five jobs in Iowa depends on trade.
“I’d love to see a world with no tariffs,” Blum said.
In the case of the trade war, Blum thinks the U.S. will come out on top.
"Who needs who the most?" Blum said. "Do we need these other countries as much as they need us?"
Other countries are selling more to the United States, than vice versa, Blum said.
"When you're the largest economy in the world, other people need you more than you need them," Blum said.