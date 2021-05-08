Senate GOP touts ’pathway’ to adjournment

Earlier this week, Reynolds rolled out a plan incorporating several priorities of hers and majority Republicans as well as $400 million in state tax relief. Senate Republicans endorsed it, but House Republicans have reservations and are proposing House File 893 as an alternative.

Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, has halted the process of formulating a fiscal 2022 state budget plan — which the Legislature must accomplish in order to adjourn — until Republicans who hold edges of 32-18 in the Senate and 59-41 in the House resolve their differences on tax policy and now a host of other issues rolled into SSB1276. This annual session was scheduled to end on April 30, though now it will go at least into next week.

House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said negotiations are underway to see “what a pathway looks like” in finding consensus. But Senate Republicans say the House’s more cautious approach leaves out too many “really meaningful pieces” to accept.

“Senate Study Bill 1276 is the only pathway forward to have tax relief for Iowans and to a successful conclusion of session,” Dawson said Friday. “The House file is a lonely island and it’s going to drag out adjournment.”