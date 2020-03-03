Senate watchdog sees ‘nothing that’s illegal’ in $50M deal

“He had nothing to do with it,” she told reporters. “That’s why I took all of the precautions to work with the Attorney General’s Office to make sure we had those conversations about how we move through this process.”

Reynolds said her office confirmed with the AG’s office and the State Auditor that it was legal for the state to sign a contract through the National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance, a Houston-based organization that solicits bids and signs contracts for government agencies to join.

Reynolds said the state not only signed a competitively bid contract through the alliance, but got better pricing because of a 2017 contract that Iowa State University had signed with Workday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“I have an obligation to really do my job to represent the taxpayers of Iowa to make sure that I’m doing in an efficient, effective way and at the lowest cost, and I believe we’ve accomplished all of those,” she said.

Bisignano and Celsi say the Senate committee should look into:

• Who made the decision to skip the state’s traditional competitive bidding processes and what other contracts, if any, also have been outsourced?

• What is the source of funds for the new software?