Senators question Gov. Ricketts' decision to turn down $120 million in rental assistance

Gov. Pete Ricketts' decision to reject $120 million from the federal government for rent and utilities assistance prompted criticism Friday from some Omaha-area senators.

State budget director Lee Will fielded questions from legislators and explained Ricketts' rationale in rejecting the American Rescue Plan Act money during a hearing before the Appropriations Committee. Will noted that Nebraska hasn't spent its first installment of emergency rental assistance and said there are concerns about potential fraud.

That contrasted with the message from advocates, who said there is a dire need for help. They would like the governor to reconsider his decision — which, according to Will, puts Nebraska alongside Arkansas as the only two states to leave the money on the table.

That fact did not sit well with some on Friday.

"The governor's budget (proposal) requests funds for commercial landlords," State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha said. "We can't continue to put profits over people. If it's irresponsible to help residential landlords, it has to be irresponsible to help commercial landlords, too."

Through the state's current program, struggling renters have been able to get up to a year's worth of back-rent, plus three additional months. Money is sent directly to landlords and utility providers on renters' behalf. The state, Omaha, Lincoln, Douglas County and Lancaster County were all allotted money through the program.

Nebraska received $200 million from the U.S. Treasury for the first round, according to Will: $22.2 million to the City of Omaha, $13.5 million to the City of Lincoln, $4.3 million to Douglas County, $1.4 million to Lancaster County and $158.6 million to the state for aid in the rest of Nebraska.

The state used marketing efforts and other outreach measures to promote the program, Will said. With $44 million still available to Nebraskans outside those four other jurisdictions, the state opted not to take the additional $120 million.

Erin Feichtinger of Together Omaha brought the situation to the Appropriations Committee's attention earlier this week. Through her work, Feichtinger learned that the state and Douglas County weren't planning to apply for second-round funding. (Spokeswoman Leia Baez confirmed with The World-Herald that Douglas County has not applied for the second round of funding, saying it had adequate funding from the first round to help county residents outside Omaha city limits.)

When the U.S. Treasury extended the application deadline for second-round funding to the end of March, Feichtinger saw an opportunity to raise the issue.

"These Emergency Rental Assistance funds have been an absolutely critical lifeline for not just renters, but for landlords and for entire communities to keep themselves afloat in really difficult times," she said. "Of course, there have been problems with the way that the program works. It has been difficult to access funds. These are all problems that we can work out. But we can't do any of it — we can't address any of the problems — if we don't apply for this funding.”

After finding that allocations didn't match up with need, Will said the state reallocated some of its funding, sending $84.7 million to the other localities. The state has used only $14.2 million in aid to renters so far, he said, for 3,000 unique rental units.

"This shows the amount awarded was clearly disproportionate to demonstrated need," Will said. He also said 10% of applications have been flagged as possibly fraudulent and are undergoing further review.

The $44 million still available from the first round, combined with the potential fraud, makes applying for the second round "an unfavorable idea for hardworking taxpayers in the state," Will said.

He also said that money from the second round no longer has to be tied to a COVID-19 impact and called that "disheartening."

The Treasury did not respond to multiple requests to confirm whether that is the case.

Even if it is, Feichtinger said the state could put its own requirements on the funding. A spokesperson for the governor did not respond when The World-Herald asked about that possibility.

In a statement explaining his decision, Ricketts cited inflation, national debt and the state's low unemployment rate.

“The federal government has said that you no longer need any impact of COVID to qualify for funding that was specifically allocated to address the impacts of COVID," he said. "We should not be using taxpayer money to pay people’s rent without a good reason. It’s irresponsible spending like this that has ushered in record inflation and surging national debt, and in this case, Nebraska has elected not to take part."

But some senators questioned Ricketts' reasoning, especially when any unused money would be redistributed to other states and not taxpayers.

"Why wouldn't we apply for these funds, to make sure that we have flexibility in meeting the needs of our state, when these funds will just go back to the rest of the other states if we don't apply for the funds?" Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha asked.

The current program is expected to help renters through the end of this year, while the second round could be spent over the next four years.

"Philosophically, I think we have to ask ourselves in Nebraska: When we have a 1.7% unemployment rate, should we be paying rental assistance for the next four years?" Will said.

Vargas suggested that if people aren't using the program, the state should reach out to the hardest-hit communities to gauge the need.

While Will said the state has tried to raise awareness, others said that the program has not been easy to use and that education is lacking.

Tanya Gifford, executive director of Lift Up Sarpy County, said she thinks that the millions of dollars haven't been used because not enough people know about the program or they have other issues, such as lack of internet access.

State data shows that the first round of funding has resulted in 2,019 awards in Sarpy County totaling $4.9 million. Meanwhile, Gifford said Sarpy County agencies took 1,757 calls in January from people who want help with rent and utilities.

In comparing rental and utility assistance distributed by five Sarpy County agencies and the state's program, Gifford said 15% came from local and private donors and 85% came from the state's federal emergency rental assistance. If that goes away, the donors would be left carrying an unrealistic burden.

"There's no way that we'll be able to financially cover that," Gifford said. "And so, then, I mean, we are going to be in a state of catastrophe within Sarpy County, specifically, because we don't have shelters."

Karen Rathke, president and chief professional officer of the Grand Island-based Heartland United Way, said she applauds Ricketts for getting federal COVID-19 relief money out so quickly back in 2020 and trying to streamline that application process.

In 2020, the state released Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act money to the Department of Health and Human Services, and her organization applied for and received funding. That year, Rathke said her office helped 664 households in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick Counties with a total of $429,235 for rent, mortgage or utility assistance.

In 2021, that dropped significantly. It helped 322 households with $157,588. She estimated that the United Way went from being able to help about 75% of people that qualified for assistance in 2020, to about 30% or 40% in 2021 and not even 20% so far this year.

The process for people to access the ARPA money through the state's system includes additional challenges, she said, one of which is requiring landlords to complete the application process. Rathke said some landlords have found it cumbersome.

There's still a "huge need for funding," she said. On Friday alone, she said her organization received eight applications for assistance. She sees an opportunity to take best practices and create a system that could meet Ricketts' goals and local needs and said she would be grateful to partner with his office on that.

"Across the state, whether you're a community action agency, you're a United Way, you're a homeless shelter or a domestic violence shelter, or numerous other providers: There's 120 million reasons to apply for those funds, and trust in the dedicated service providers to do the right thing in meeting the need that's there," Rathke said.

Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln asked whether the administration would be open to reconsidering if enough senators are able to articulate a strong reason to do so.

Will indicated that Ricketts would want data that show that the state wouldn't be sitting on the $120 million when there's potential for fraud.

Not all senators were convinced by the logic.

“At the end of the day, if 48 other states were able to figure this out and make sure it meets the needs of their people, and we could offset costs and it’s taxpayer funds that is not gonna go back because the Treasury is going to be redistributing it out to every other state — I don't see why we don’t apply and then figure out how to make it work and improve our processes to make sure fraud doesn’t happen," Vargas said.

