Senior voters, driving early voting, hold sway in election

The combination of the virus and concerns of people in his age group who depend on Social Security makes Foege think Anderson’s assessment is right that “my age group could be the one that tips the scales.”

Vola, who said he hasn’t missed an election since reaching voting age, isn’t sure whether older voters “are establishing the change or pushing the change.”

“I still think older voters are fairly quiet, when it comes to how they approach things,” he said. “They’re not loud and boisterous and out in the street and that sort of stuff. They just do what they need to do.”

This year, he and Foege agree, they need and want to vote, and COVID-19 is driving them to absentee voting.

“I think there’s still a lot of people, whatever age, who would really like to go to the polls and vote at the machine in their neighborhood poll polling place,” Foege said. “But I think the older you are, the more of a threat it is to you. All of the statistics show that we’re more vulnerable than younger people.”

Vola agrees, but plans to vote in person.