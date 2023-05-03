CEDAR FALLS — Fake body parts in a Cedar Falls intersection drew the attention of authorities Wednesday morning.

Passersby called 911 around 9 a.m. to report what appeared to be a severed human foot in the roadway in the area of Hudson Road and University Avenue.

Cedar Falls police responded to the call and quickly determined it was a set of “very realistic rubber feet,” police said. The feet, which didn’t come with shoes or socks, appeared to be “a step above mannequin feet.”

The rubber feet were collected in the event someone claims them.

Police said no other fake body parts have been discovered.

