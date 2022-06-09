Seward boy's Make-A-Wish request to pet a penguin finally granted

Some children helped by Make-A-Wish Nebraska want puppies, two-story playhouses or the chance to meet their favorite Disney characters. But an 8-year-old from Seward wanted something different.

Colton Whisler wanted to pet a penguin.

Colton was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma — a rare form of cancer that attacks soft tissue and bones — in October 2018. He was originally set to have his wish granted in May 2020. But it was put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

After waiting two years, Colton finally got to pet penguins at SeaWorld Orlando in May — and better yet, on his birthday.

The smile on his face could be seen through his mask, which was worn along with gloves in light of bird flu threats, said his mother, Stephanie Whisler.

“Being able to see something that we waited so long for was just something that I can't put into words," she said.

Colton and his family weren't the only ones happy to see his wish granted. The staffers at Make-A-Wish Nebraska couldn't contain their excitement either.

Finally watching Colton pet penguins after two years of waiting and planning was "pure magic," said regional program director Melissa Davis-Schmit.

"Any time that you can see the pure joy of a child getting their most heartfelt wish is amazing. We were on cloud nine," Davis-Schmit said. "When he was petting his penguin, we were all just so darn excited, because it took an army to make that happen. I think everybody felt the joy in it."

While in Florida, the Whisler family also had the opportunity to explore Disney World and stay in the Give Kids the World Village — a resort that houses families on Make-A-Wish trips.

Even after meeting several Disney characters, including Mickey and Minnie Mouse, petting penguins was still Colton's favorite part of the trip.

His mom, however, found joy in the smaller things.

“Getting to watch Colton play with kids at Give the Kids the World and not have anybody ask questions about his crutches or his scars. Or seeing my other son be able to meet other siblings who had gone through similar journeys. It was just a priceless, priceless moment," she said.

Colton is in remission after enduring 54 weeks of chemotherapy, along with an additional eight weeks of radiation.

In late 2021, Colton developed avascular necrosis in his hip bone because of complications from chemotherapy, leading him to need crutches to walk.

"It's been challenging," Stephanie Whisler said. "I think when you have finished cancer treatment, there's this assumption that your life gets to go back to normal. And that's not true. It's just been a hard realization that even though one phase of cancer is over for Colton, this is still a battle that he has to face every day."

Colton loves sports and has always tried to keep up with his older brother, Ty, when it comes to hockey and baseball.

Not being able to participate has taken a toll on Colton, his mother said, but that doesn't stop him from focusing on the good things — like petting a penguin.

"He just always has a smile on his face. His motto since starting treatment has been, 'Nothing's gonna steal my joy,'" his mom said. "Even when I can tell he's discouraged or frustrated he can't do certain things, he still just finds a way to smile."

