Seward deputies find 10 pounds of fentanyl stowed in car tires, sheriff's office says

Seward County Sheriff's deputies who performed an Interstate 80 traffic stop on a car-hauling tractor trailer found 10 pounds of fentanyl and 30 pounds of marijuana stowed in car tires, according to an agency news release.

The trailer, which had been heading east on I-80 on Dec. 8, was hauling eight cars when deputies stopped it near the Seward interchange.

Investigators "became suspicious" of one of the eight vehicles loaded onto the trailer, a Chevrolet Trailblazer, after reviewing the SUV's paperwork, according to the news release.

After the vehicle was unloaded for further inspection, deputies found three of the Chevys contained contraband, later determined to be 30 pounds of marijuana and 10.5 pounds of fentanyl, according to the release.

A follow-up investigation led to three arrests in Ohio and the seizure of $25,000 and an AK-47, according to the sheriff's office.

