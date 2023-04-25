First downs and second guesses:

My takeaway from spring football wasn’t a player or position group or some secret signal to next year’s record.

It was loyalty.

Matt Rhule’s loyalty to his approach — and the players he inherited.

The coach’s return to college football finds him surrounded by anti-building temptations called the transfer portal and its sidekick, NIL.

These days college football and basketball coaches build teams each year more than they construct programs.

After the spring game on Saturday, Rhule was asked about looking into the portal for more offensive linemen.

He said no thanks, he’s good. He said he’s going to coach the linemen he’s got.

Now, there are line recruits on the way to bolster depth up front. But these are freshmen, certainly not ready to play in the Big Ten.

You couldn’t blame Rhule for reaching out for more veterans.

But he’s chosen to stand by a group of linemen he didn’t recruit, guys he says are more than good enough with more coaching and a new system.

The message here is that Rhule has his players’ backs. And the backs of incoming recruits. He’s not just going to toss them aside for transfers in a year or two.

Now, this won’t be perfect. Rhule and his staff will use the portal. And players will leave. It’s the way of the world now.

But this philosophy provides an immediate benefit to Rhule. It endears himself to his players, to recruits and their families and, yes, to Nebraskans. Coaching matters to the Sea of Red.

It’s an important way to build a program in the first spring.

This also sends the signal that, while Rhule wants to win now, he’s going to take the time to develop a program and a Rhule way of doing things.

The coach has hit all the right notes so far, but this is the most impressive thing he’s done.

Almost a perfect spring game

There was talent that could help right away. The offensive line showed a push. The defense flew around and made plays.

But there were also all those fumbles. It gave you hope but also a reality check.

That’s almost a perfect spring game.

No. 14

Jeff Sims donning No. 14 raised a question in the press box: who was the last Husker quarterback to wear that number?

Veteran press wags say it was Gerry Gdowski, way back in 1989.

Who enters the portal?

I’m curious to see how many Nebraska players enter the portal this week.

Players come and go after a coaching change.

Having been through the first spring, how many want to stay?

Alexander the combo guard

I’ve seen Arthur Kaluma’s name on several NBA mock drafts, going in the second round. But not Trey Alexander.

That could change in a hurry once Alexander goes through NBA workouts. Two key words figure to be “combo guard.”

Creighton coach Greg McDermott told me that Alexander will play some point guard next season — along with new transfer Steven Ashworth. Alexander figures to be more like a combo guard.

That will no doubt come up when Alexander chats with NBA types this spring. Do they see him as a combo guard — someone who will run the point? If so, that might encourage him to stay and develop as a combo guard.

Over-under with Ashworth

Over-under on the number of golf references I make with Ashworth next season: 30.

Baum to Tennessee

Good luck to Jason Baum, Creighton’s executive associate athletic director, who is leaving for a position in the Tennessee athletic department.

Baum arrived at CU from Boston College in March, 2022, and served as Athletic Director Marcus Blossom’s right hand man.

Storming the field penalties

Sports Illustrated is reporting that the SEC is considering strict penalties for schools where fans storm the field after a victory.

The penalties include losing a future home game — or forfeiting the game. Yikes.

I'm not a fan of storming the field. College football is about emotion. Then again, act like you've been there?

Still, these suggestions seem a little strong.

When was the last time Nebraska fans stormed their home field? It’s been a while, right? The goalposts famously came down after wins over Oklahoma in 1978 and Colorado in 1992 and 1994. That might be it.

I don't remember if it happened after the 2001 Oklahoma game. I was trying to find Mike Stuntz.

I don’t foresee any coming in the future. Not that there won’t be big wins. But nobody in the Big Ten carries the emotions of OU and CU back in the day.

Omaha vs. Nebraska

Omaha baseball swept Lindenwood last weekend. On Tuesday night, the Mavs can sweep Nebraska.

In the first two meetings this season, UNO outscored NU 16-11 and outhit the Huskers, 21-18. Going to be very interesting to see how Nebraska responds to getting swept by Iowa and possibly getting broomed by the Mavs.

It will be no secret how the Mavs will play. They may be 15-17, but a sweep of Nebraska would make their season.

One more and I’m outta here

Here’s to you, Scott Gutschewski.

Family man. Golf dad. Forever pursuer of dreams and golf balls. Middle-aged inspiration to us all.

Damn right we’ll see you on the Champions Tour.

