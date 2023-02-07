First downs and second guesses:

I love this Super Bowl because there's some serious history at stake.

Beginning with a guy Husker fans know well.

This is the third Super Bowl appearance for Ndamukong Suh, who joined Philadelphia on Nov. 17. He was a Super Bowl champion with Tampa Bay two years ago, against these same Kansas City Chiefs.

Some say Suh has enough credentials in his 13th year to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

A second Super Bowl win would seal it.

That would give Suh, a five-time Pro Bowler, a strong case as Nebraska’s greatest NFL player.

Many would argue that distinction belongs to Roger Craig, the three-time Super Bowl champ with San Francisco. Craig should be in the Hall of Fame. But he is not.

There are five former Huskers in Canton: Guy Chamberlin, Roy Lyman, Bob Brown, Will Shields and Mick Tingelhoff.

Shields made 12 Pro Bowls while Tingelhoff made six and started in four Super Bowls for Minnesota. However, neither has a Super Bowl ring.

Chamberlin and Lyman won NFL titles in 1923-24, long before the first Super Bowl commercial.

A second ring on Sunday and a gold jacket one day would give Suh serious bragging rights.

What about Reid and Mahomes?

Likewise, Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes can take a significant jump with a victory on Sunday.

Reid can join Vince Lombardi, Tom Landry, Don Shula, Bill Parcells, Jimmy Johnson, Mike Shanahan, Tom Couglin and Tom Flores with two Super Bowl wins.

Yes, two is definitely better than one.

Same for Mahomes. Tom Brady (seven) is far in the distance. But a second ring puts Mahomes on a level with Peyton and Eli Manning, Bart Starr, Roger Staubach, John Elway and Bob Griese.

It seems that Mahomes, 27, will be around forever. But these Super Bowls are hard to win.

NFL stars' recruiting rankings

Kids, don’t let recruiting stars set your expectations.

Mahomes was a three-star recruit.

Travis Kelce was a two-star.

That’s awesome.

Prop Bet

Does Patrick Mahomes throw a behind-the-back pass in the Super Bowl?

I’ll say yes. Just a hunch.

Nebraska's staff

Matt Rhule has 39 on staff? I suppose that’s the definition of attention to detail. I hope there’s not a quiz.

'New' Big East

With Villanova down (temporarily) and St. John’s and Georgetown wherever, it feels like the “new” Big East has taken hold.

Xavier, Marquette and Creighton are in the top four and they’ve been around the top for a while now.

That said, Big East history is all about the Final Four.

Big East realignment has been validated, but for the east coast folks, the newbies will be elevated in the league when they make a Final Four as a Big East member.

Race for Big East title

Creighton is in a wild and crazy league race, just one-and-a-half games behind leaders Xavier and Marquette.

Xavier still has games at Marquette and Providence while the Shaka Smart’s Eagles have roadies at UConn and Creighton.

Still, it feels like the Jays can’t lose any more if they want a share of the league title.

No points from the bench

Reader Matt Samuelson pointed out an oddity in the CU-Villanova box score: neither team’s bench scored a point.

In fact, the Jays’ bench has not scored in the last two games.

That will need to change.

Foley calls Warren Academy

Steve Warren, the former Husker who runs the Warren Academy, says he got a call recently from NU assistant Ed Foley, who just wanted to introduce himself and say he would be in touch.

Warren said that was a first from the NU staff.

That’s another savvy (and obvious) move by Foley and Rhule.

Warren knows the pulse of not only the top players in the state, but also the ones with the most growth potential. And he’d love to help.

Up in rankings, down in standings

Not sure what UNO did during its bye week, but the Mavs moved up in the USCHO rankings but fell from second place to fourth in the NCHC standings.

There are still four more series left for UNO to secure a top four spot. And the Mavs have a seven-point lead on Minnesota-Duluth in fifth.

Game on.

New award for lineman

It appears the Outland Trophy Dinner will include an award to go to the top high school interior lineman in Nebraska.

The award will be named after Milt Tenopir, the legendary Nebraska offensive line coach, who coached five Outland winners.

Terri Tenopir, Milt’s widow, gave her blessing. This will be incredible.

Tominaga fun

When Keisei Tominaga gets hot, things get fun around Nebraska men's basketball.

The Huskers could use a lot more Tominaga fun.

One more and I’m outta here

There are a lot of unique things about Arthur Kaluma. But I’m more interested in the Creighton sophomore’s name.

That’s me, Arthur Thomas Shatel.

I’ve been covering and meeting athletes for five decades now. Kaluma is the first “Arthur” I’ve been around.

So after the Nova game last Saturday, I finally asked Kaluma about the origin of his first name.

He said he was named after his uncle, Arthur. And he loves it.

“It’s very unique,” Kaluma said. “Nobody else has that name.”

I was named after my father and was called Tom to avoid confusion with two Arts in the house. But being around the classy Kaluma might get me to change my byline.

I don’t know if that will make me a cool guy like Kaluma but it can’t hurt. It’s definitely too late to improve my jump shot.

