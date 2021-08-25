She beat a 20-year incumbent in 2020, now this Iowa lawmaker has her sights on Congress.

"But my teachers and my community never gave up on me, and I got a fair shot," Bohannan said in her campaign announcement video.

The first in her family to go to college, Bohannan paid for her degree in environmental engineering from the University of Florida by also working for the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, before attending law school.

In Congress, Bohannan said she will fight to ensure hard-working Iowa families and small businesses receive "a fair shot" to get ahead.

"I don't think hardworking people should lose everything when they have one bad break," Bohannan said. "If people are working hard, they deserve a fair shot. And that's why I'm running. ... I just want to work to find real solutions to real problems."

She used the bipartisan Senate-passed $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and $1.9 trillion COVID-19-stimulus package as examples.

"It has serious money in there for broadband, for infrastructure like roads and bridges," Bohannan said of the infrastructure bill, which awaits a contentious House vote. "It's going to benefit Iowa as much or more than it benefits any other state. It wasn't everything everybody wanted, but it was a good bipartisan compromise. And that's the kind of thing we should have more of in Washington."