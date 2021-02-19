Shedd Aquarium gifts VIP experience to Iowa couple battling cancer

“We will likely walk around the aquarium galleries before going behind the scenes for a few special moments just for them,” said Cole Sellers, Shedd’s assistant director of guest relations. “We were touched that Shedd Aquarium was able to bring joy and hope as they were experiencing challenges in their lives,” Sellers said.

The Gwins’ story also will be aired at 9 p.m. March 5 in a podcast with Josie Moralidad Ziman, host of “On the Air with FACC.”

Ziman, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018, is the president and founder of the Filipino-American Cancer Care, a nonprofit cancer support organization in Washington D.C. She also is a journalist and White House correspondent for organizations in the Philippines.

Dawn said she’s hoping to bring awareness to both breast and stomach cancers. She also wants to relate to others how they are helping each other through their challenges as husband and wife.

“We have never really heard of another couple facing stage 4 together,” she said.

Long-lost friends also have seen the news, including Danny Lakin, Bob’s former shipmate from his days in the U.S. Navy. They haven’t seen each other in 20 years.