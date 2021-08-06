Shiny new 'Looking Glass' on display at SAC Museum after 6-year restoration.

“It was a labor of love,” Norma Kathman said in an interview. “It was wonderful to watch it evolve. It turned out even better than we expected.”

Dennis grew up in Superior, Nebraska, while Norma is from Pittsburgh. Both served as missile systems launch officers aboard the Looking Glass from 1979-82 while assigned to SAC at Offutt. The couple had met while attending a training school in Mississippi soon after they were commissioned as Air Force officers in 1971.

The Kathmans’ job was as critical as it got in the Cold War Air Force: before taking off, they uploaded nuclear launch codes to the plane’s onboard computer.

If an order to launch the missiles had ever gone out during their alert shift, Dennis or Norma — Air Force captains at the time — would have been the ones to carry it out. Because they held the same job, they never flew together.

"Flying on Looking Glass was probably our favorite time in the Air Force,” Norma Kathman said on the podcast. “It was special for us to be part of that.”

The Looking Glass mission grew out of the post-Sputnik shock over the Soviet Union’s new space capabilities, something the U.S. at first could not match after the satellite was launched in 1957.