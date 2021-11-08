 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP editor's pick

Shooting in Fort Dodge critically injures 18-year-old man

An 18-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting in Fort Dodge Sunday

  • 0
Police tape
STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — An 18-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting in Fort Dodge Sunday.

Fort Dodge police said the shooting was reported around 4:20 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived they found the man with gunshot wounds in his abdomen.

The Messenger reports the victim was taken to an area hospital and later flown to a hospital in Des Moines for treatment.

Investigators determined that the shooting took place inside an apartment before the victim fled. He was found in a nearby parking lot.

Police found a gun after the shooting and investigators interviewed witnesses on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 students charged with killing Iowa teacher

2 students charged with killing Iowa teacher

Police received a tip that one of the students posted details about planning the killing and a possible motive on social media, according to court documents. Her body was found concealed under a tarp at a local park.

2 students charged with killing Iowa teacher

2 students charged with killing Iowa teacher

Police received a tip that one of the students posted details about planning the killing and a possible motive on social media, according to court documents. Her body was found concealed under a tarp at a local park.

Watch Now: Related Video

New data from NASA's Juno spacecraft reveals Jupiter's hidden secrets

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News