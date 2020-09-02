Shuttered bars, taverns eligible for $10,000 one-time grant through IEDA

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bars and taverns that closed under Gov. Kim Reynolds’ coronavirus disaster declaration last week are eligible for one-time $10,000 grants, Reynolds announced Wednesday.

Last week, all bars and taverns in six counties — including Linn and Johnson counties — had to close at 5 p.m. Thursday as part of Reynolds’ order until Sept. 20 at the earliest.

Restaurants had to stop serving alcohol after 10 p.m.

“A business that is forced to close, even temporarily, means a business owner, workers and families are affected,” Reynolds said in a statement.

“This short-term program can help bridge the gap for those local businesses as we work to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

The Iowa Economic Development Authority is overseeing the grants as part of the Iowa Small Business Relief Grant Program, with the estimated cost at $5 million.

“We’re pleased to be able to provide a rapid response to assist our businesses in today’s constantly-evolving environment,” Debi Durham, director of IEDA and the Iowa Finance Authority, said in a statement.