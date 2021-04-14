Simply Soothing changes hands but will continue manufacturing in Iowa

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — While Simply Soothing, the Columbus Junction-based Bug Soother manufacturer, has been sold to Eco Lips of Cedar Rapids, former owner Freda Sojka said customers won’t have to worry about getting their favorite Iowan green-bottled repellent.

The family-operated business was approached in 2020 about selling, but Sojka said her family was not ready to leave the business. Even with a drop in sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the business did over $4 million in sales. While the distinctive green bottles are very common in Iowa, they are sold nationwide as well as in South America and Europe. As the family began thinking about the deal, the consensus was it was time for them to do something else.

“It had gotten bigger than what we were equipped for, and the stress was difficult for everyone,” Sojka said. “We are a very small company handling sales normally of a much larger company with more resources.”

While the company was listed nationally, Sojka said the family had been impressed with Eco Lips, which showed interest the year before. The company, which primarily makes lip balm, started in much the same way as Simply Soothing. It was also important to the Sojka clan to make sure the business remained in Iowa.