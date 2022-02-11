Single-engine plane makes emergency crash landing in field just northeast of Lincoln

A single-engine plane that had been experiencing mechanical troubles in its flight from Indiana to Lincoln made an emergency crash landing in a field northeast of the city Thursday evening.
Richard Phelps, the 44-year-old pilot of the 2019 Cirrus aircraft, told the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office that the plane first began showing signs of engine trouble near Plattsmouth, but the problems seemed to smooth out after reducing altitude.
Sheriff Terry Wagner said the engine issues flared up again as Phelps and a 60-year-old passenger, both Indiana men, neared Lincoln around 8:30 p.m.
"He didn't think he could make it to the Lincoln Airport," Wagner said.
The pilot circled away from the city's populated areas and dumped fuel after identifying a field near North 112th Street and Havelock Avenue, where he made the emergency landing, according to the sheriff's office.
No one was injured in the incident, which summoned to the field the sheriff's office, the Nebraska State Patrol, Lincoln Fire and Rescue, Waverly Fire and Rescue, Southeast Fire and Rescue and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department hazmat team.
A Black flight attendant went to the back of the plane and returned "very shaken," a passenger in first class said. "She told us that she asked some people to put their masks on, and someone called her the N word."
Police found an iPhone and five spent shell casings in the street. Investigators also recovered surveillance video. The teen they sought in the shooting later arrived at the police station to report his lost phone.
Iowa Sen. Jeff Taylor, R-Sioux Center, noted the course could only be offered after being approved by a district’s school board and district improvement advisory committee. Taylor said the bill focuses on the Bible because of Christianity’s influence on U.S. history.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is evicting park rangers from government-owned houses in 23 state parks, including Brushy Creek and Dolliver, because it doesn’t want to pay up to $1 million on repairs.
The Iowa House approved a 2.5% increase in state aid to K-12 schools despite claims the additional $179 million was “woefully inadequate.” In addition, Republicans added $19.2 million in one-time funds to help schools with inflationary pressures, House Speaker Pat Grassley said.