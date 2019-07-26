Former Vice President Joe Biden, a 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, makes a point during a healthcare forum Tuesday at Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars, Iowa. At left is Lorrie Mortensen, the hospital's director of patient care.
Former Vice President Joe Biden talks with Lorrie Mortensen, director of patient care, Tuesday while walking down a hallway at Floyd Valley Healthcare. The front-runner for the Democratic nomination for president later hosted a health care forum at the Le Mars hospital before heading to Sioux City for a rally Tuesday night.
Joe Biden, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful and former vice-president, talks about healthcare while taking a tour of a surgical procedure room prior to the start of a healthcare roundtable Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars, Iowa. At right is Lorrie Mortensen, the hospital's director of patient care.
Joe Biden, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful and former vice-president, seated center campaigns during a healthcare roundtable held Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars, Iowa.
Joe Biden, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful and former vice-president, makes a point while speaking at a healthcare roundtable held Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars, Iowa.
Bill Klein of Sioux City holds the 2008 campaign sign of Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden during a campaign event in Sioux City, Iowa on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Kacena, a retired firefighter, also noted the International Association of Fire Fighters’ endorsement of Biden as part of his calculus, and that he sees Biden as the best candidate to “get things done” in the nation’s capital.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
LE MARS, Iowa -- Former Vice President Joe Biden came to Northwest Iowa on Tuesday to discuss his plans to boost rural America, asserting that…
Also among the new endorsements is Dave O’Brien, a Sioux City native who lives in Cedar Rapids and in 2014 ran for Congress in eastern Iowa.
The other endorsers are: Cindy Waitt, of Sioux City, with the Waitt Institute for Violence Prevention; Terry O’Brien, of Sioux City; Dave Somsky, of Sioux City and a former chairman of the Woodbury County Democrats; and Connie Gronstal, of Council Bluffs, the wife of former Iowa Senate Majority Leader Mike Gronstal.
Fire wagon
Pumping Billy
Fire Station No. 4
Fire Station No. 4
Fire Station No. 1
Historical fire station
Corbett and Sullivan fire team
Fire Station No. 5.
1918 fire truck
Fire equipment
Fire equipment
Fire House No. 1
Fire House No. 3
Paddy and Prince
Fire equimpent
Fire House No. 5
Paddy & Prince 1908
Ambulance practice
Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News
Receive email alerts as soon as breaking news posts.
Copyright 2019 Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated, dba Sioux City Journal, 515 Pavonia St. Sioux City, IA
Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy