Siouxland Chamber of Commerce talks economic development, workforce with state leaders

DES MOINES — Members of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce met with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and lawmakers on Wednesday during the annual Des Moines Legislative Day at the Iowa State Capitol.

The group discussed economic development, quality of life issues, workforce issues and education with lawmakers and state leaders, Chamber Vice President Barbara Sloniker said.

“The importance of it is bringing business owners and elected officials to the Capitol to meet with the people making the decisions about our Legislature and the state of Iowa,” Sloniker said.

Siouxland business leaders, chamber board members, education leaders, and elected officials were among the group that traveled to the Capitol to represent the Siouxland Chamber.

During the group’s meeting with Reynolds, Sloniker said the governor noted Iowa has been named among the top states to live and she credited business development with that ranking.

“What I really appreciated was when she said, ‘I didn’t do that, you guys did that.’” Sloniker said. “What she’s saying is, it’s the business that drives the economy.”

Sloniker pointed to Destination Iowa, an ongoing program designed to attract tourists and residents to Iowa, as one state program the chamber has benefited from. The Siouxland Regional Trail System, which will connect several Siouxland cities, was one of the first projects to receive a grant in the program.

The group met with legislative leaders from both parties in the House and the Senate, as well as Iowa’s economic development director and Reynolds’ liaison on work-based learning. The meetings were focused on ways the state can boost economic development and improve business opportunities in Siouxland.

“We’re a business organization, 1,400 members, and these are the things we’re bringing to the Legislature, talking to them, face to face, about what’s important to us from our community in Northwest Iowa,” she said.

The group also discussed workforce initiatives in their meetings. Apprenticeships, internships and other education measures are all important to building Iowa’s workforce, she said, and state measures like child care and housing are also vital.

Reynolds has devoted funding to apprenticeship programs in the past, and this year added new funding to an apprenticeship program for healthcare workers.

“There’s other things that are impediments to people getting back into the workforce, whether it be child care assistance or workforce housing, so those also go hand in hand with the economic development piece that we advocate for,” she said.

It was the 46th annual lobby day for the Siouxland Chamber. Sloniker said the chamber benefits from the face-to-face meetings and dialogue with decision-makers at the state level.

“When you bring business A into the Legislature, or business B … they’re helping contribute to the economy, and they’re the ones saying, face-to-face, looking directly at the Legislature, ‘this is what we need.’ You can never underestimate that importance,” she said.