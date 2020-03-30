Small town-Iowa cop fired, mayor says, for not following his drunk driving rules

So he texted Buck.

"Writing citations or arresting people for have [sic] one to [sic] many I will not tolerate!!!" the mayor texted.

The officer saved the text conversation.

That led to a phone conversation where Buck took issue with what Davids asked of him.

"There was an issue with the text message you sent and your request about citations and OWI enforcements (an unethical order to give me)," the officer can be heard saying in a recording of the conversation, which he kept. "It’s something I can’t follow. I’m not running around writing citations. I haven’t even done an OWI investigation yet. If I happen across somebody that’s intoxicated, I have an obligation to make the road safe."

Davids can then be heard asking: "You don’t think it’s possible in a small town like Buffalo Center to just make sure they get home safely?"

The response from Buck: "No. That’s not proper anywhere. That’s not how I’m trained. And, like I said, it’s unethical for you to tell me that."

It was shortly after that that Buck received notification that he had been fired.