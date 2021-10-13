Snoop Dogg to perform at Sturgis rally next year

Snoop Dogg is returning to Sturgis for the 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
He will perform at the Buffalo Chip and is the first artist announced for the venue for the 2022 rally.
The rap artist came to the Buffalo Chip in 2019.
“When we announced Snoop Dogg in 2019, no one knew what to expect. He wasn’t the traditional performer that the Buffalo Chip crowd was accustomed to,” said Buffalo Chip CEO Rod Woodruff in a press release. “When he took the stage, we were blown away! He had a huge fan base at the Chip, singing and dancing along to his long list of hit songs. It was an incredible performance.”
Snoop Dogg will perform Aug. 6 at the Buffalo Chip for the 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
Courtesy photo
In the same year, Snoop Dogg will headline the Superbowl's halftime show along with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar on Feb. 13. Snoop Dogg is behind the hits "Gin and Juice," "Nuthin' But a G Thang," "Next Episode," "Drop it Like it's Hot" and "Young, Wild and Free."
He'll perform at the Buffalo Chip Aug. 6, the second day of the 82nd rally, which will be Aug. 5-14.
Snapshots: Meet who attended the 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Bryce Buoy
Bryce Buoy, 59, of Grand Island, NE
How many rallies have you attended previously? I've been coming every year for years. It's just my thing.
Favorite thing about the rally? How could I narrow it down? There's something for everybody. The mountains are beautiful.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
David Boone
David 'Toon' Boone, 28, of Flint, MI
How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my third year
Favorite thing about the rally? There's always a good turn out and it's always a good time. I like the patriotism, the crowd.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Joe Jackmovich
Joe Jackmovich, 68, of Rapid City
How many rallies have you attended previously? I've been coming to the rally since 1988.
Favorite thing about the rally? I'm a people watcher. I like to see everyone. Some people have no clue (about the rally), some have been working here since they were 14.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Margaret Harvey
Margaret Harvey, 56, of San Diego
How many rallies have you attended previously? This is our second year
Favorite thing about the rally? I really like people watching. The really cool bikes and the outrageous outfits from both men and women. We also like the Black Hills and the rides.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Mark Grmick
Mark Grmick, 54, of Phelps, WI
How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my third one
Favorite thing about the rally? Seeing all the bikes, and the beer. I like traveling, the road. Riding feels like freedom.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Chelsea Cuzela
Chelsea Cuzela, 28, of Las Vegas
How many rallies have you attended previously? I worked in 2015, went for fun in 2016, worked last year and I'm hanging out this year.
Favorite thing about the rally? Bikes and riding. Riding in the Black Hills.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Kourtney Balluch
Kourtney Balluch, 18, of Eudora, KS
How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my first rally.
Favorite thing about the rally? The energy — you can tell everybody is ready to party.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Ben Orr
Ben Orr, 39, of Phoenix
How many rallies have you attended previously? I've been coming with my boss for 15 years. He owns Dirty Bird Concepts.
Favorite thing about the rally? I love motorcycles.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Rick O' Shay
Rick O'Shay, 68, or Dorman, SD
How many rallies have you attended previously? I've attended the last 30-40 rallies.
Favorite thing about the rally? Everything. I love riding, the hills, the people. Everyone's having a good time.
Siandhara Bonnet Journal staff
Priscilla Rivera and Breve
Priscilla Rivera and her dog, Breve, 58 and 9
From: We're nomads but we're going from Washington to Florida How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my first time. I overheard about it at a truck stop.
Favorite thing about the rally? How organized it is and how everyone's involved. (Breve) loves bikes.
Siandhara Bonnet Journal staff
Dalton Penwell
Dalton Penwell, 25, of Rapid City
How many rallies have you attended previously? I've been coming since I was a kid. I don't usually attend, I spend most of the time traveling.
Favorite thing about the rally? The food
Siandhara Bonnet Journal staff
Phil Theriault
Phil Theriault, 57, of Castle Rock, CO
How many rallies have you attended previously? I've been here 28 times.
Favorite thing about the rally? I like the ride to Deadwood, Mount Rushmore, Highway 385. I ride every year.
Siandhara Bonnet Journal staff
Shari Larson
Shari Larson, 51, of Amboy, MN
How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my 11th year.
Favorite thing about the rally? Coming down watching all the people, shopping and buying sexy clothes.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Annie Lommel
Annie Lommel, 50, of St. Cloud, MN
How many rallies have you attended previously? Last year was my first year.
Favorite thing about the rally? People watching, seeing all the outfits.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Mike Navarro
Mike "King Rocket" Navarro, 60, of Backus, MN
How many rallies have you attended previously? Nineteen years straight.
Favorite thing about the rally? I love to see the people here. Lately everyone's been so happy and happy to be here.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
William Stegelman
William Stegelman, 67, of Omaha
How many rallies have you attended previously? I've been coming every year since 1963 except for 2002.
Favorite thing about the rally? Riding in the hills. I used to ride Iron Mountain Road and part of Custer State Park.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Lilah Eberly
Lilah Eberly, 14, of Frederick, CO
How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my 2nd year being in Sturgis.
Favorite thing about the rally? Seeing all the different kinds of bikes because then I get inspiration for my next build, which is also coming up. It will probably be here next year.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Jim Nelson
Jim Nelson, 70, of Napoleon, MO
How many rallies have you attended previously? Been here every year since 2015.
Favorite thing about the rally? The bikes, the camaraderie between bikers.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Shayna Guy
Shayna Guy, 26, of Temple, Texas
How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my second.
Favorite thing about the rally? I think my favorite thing is just like the overall family mentality like of just like we're all here, I have no idea who 99% of these people are but we all talk like we're friends, like we've been friends for years and just hang out around bikes and there's not a whole lot that's better than that.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Terance Eaddy
Terance Eaddy, 66, of San Antonio
How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my fourth year.
Favorite thing about the rally? The camaraderie and seeing all the motorcycles out here.
Siandhara Bonnet, Journal staff
Pat Smalley
Pat Smalley, 70, of Plymouth, NC
How many rallies have you attended previously? About eight
Favorite thing about the rally? Riding. I don't even have a car. I take a different route (to ride) every day.
Siandhara Bonnet Journal staff
Eddie Price
Eddie Price, 73, of Union Grove, AL
How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my second year.
Favorite thing about the rally? The people. I love the people, I'm akin to all of them. It's not the bikes.
Siandhara Bonnet Journal staff
Esiderio Arsaga
Esiderio Arsaga, 77, of Sturgis
How many rallies have you attended previously? I've been living here for eight years and I come to the rally every year.
Favorite thing about the rally? Playing pool and fishing.
Siandhara Bonnet Journal staff
Joel Ortiz
Patrolman Joel Ortiz, 58, of Sturgis
How many rallies have you attended previously? I've been working the rally for 18 years.
Favorite thing about the rally? The people. Everyone is friendly, they come from all over the nation, all over the world. They're supportive of the police department. And I get to ride a motorcycle.
Siandhara Bonnet Journal staff
Chris Brewington (copy)
Chris Brewington, 55, of Sturgis
How many rallies have you attended previously? I've been here six times.
Favorite thing about the rally? The motorcycles and the culture.
Siandhara Bonnet Journal staff
Gig Connors
Gig Connors, 60, of St. Louis
How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my 15th year. I've been coming to them since 1997.
Favorite thing about the rally? The scenery, the Black Hills, the rides, the people. People make the rally, basically.
Siandhara Bonnet Journal staff
Kimberly Hanner
Kimberly Hanner, 51, of Tulsa, Okla.,
How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my fifth time.
Favorite thing about the rally? Riding to all the difference places like Deadwood and Hill City. I love the camaraderie and people coming together.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Jim McLaughlin
Jim McLaughlin, 70, of Manasquan, N.J.,
How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my first year
Favorite thing about the rally? Just the riding. I've been to Daytona six times, but this is wonderful.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
VIDEO: Who’s at the rally, Thursday
SNAPSHOTS VIDEO: Who’s at the rally, Friday
SNAPSHOTS VIDEO: Who’s at the rally
PHOTOS: Top photos from the 81st annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Horses-crowd-photos
People take photos of the Budweiser Clydesdales in downtown Sturgis on Friday.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
walking
People walk through Sturgis on Thursday.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
pink bike
People drive through Sturgis on Thursday.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Joe Jackmovich 2
Joe Jackmovich, retired master sergeant, sits on his Harley-Davidson 1995 Electra Glide on Thursday in Sturgis.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Motorcycle
A person drives through Sturgis on Thursday.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
VIDEO: Moments from the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally opening ceremonies
Hearse
People drive through Sturgis on Thursday.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Sturgis scene setter
People walk through Sturgis on Thursday.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Horses-long lens
Budweiser's Clydesdales trot through downtown Sturgis during opening ceremonies at the 81st annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally on Friday.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Crowd
People watch as the Clydesdales make their way through downtown Sturgis.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Horses
Budweiser's Clydesdales trot through the downtown during opening ceremonies for the 81st annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally on Friday.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
080621-opening-07A.JPG
Opening ceremonies in Sturgis on Friday.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Mark Carstensen toasts
Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen makes a toast at the opening ceremonies of the 81st annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally on Friday.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Waiting in line
Bikers wait for the parade to go by on Main Street Friday in Sturgis on the first day of the 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
Siandhara Bonnet, Journal staff
Budweiser Clydesdales
The Budweiser Clydesdales make their way down Main Street Friday in Sturgis for the opening ceremony.
Siandhara Bonnet, Journal staff
080621-opening-08A.JPG
A person photographs the opening ceremonies in Sturgis on Friday.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
080621-opening-06A.JPG
The Budweiser Clydesdales stand in Sturgis on Friday.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
080621-opening-05A.JPG
A police officer stands in front of the Budweiser Clydesdales in Sturgis on Friday.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
080621-opening-04A.JPG
Police officers stand in front of the Budweiser Clydesdales in Sturgis on Friday.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
080621-opening-03A.JPG
Budweiser Girls hand out necklaces in Sturgis on Friday.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
080621-opening-02A.JPG
People watch as the Budweiser Clydesdales trot through Sturgis on Friday.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
080621-opening-01A.JPG
The Budweiser Clydesdale Dalmatian rides through Sturgis on Friday.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
080621-opening-17.JPG
A biker rides through Sturgis on Friday.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
080621-opening-16.JPG
People ride through Sturgis on Friday.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
080621-opening-15.JPG
People ride through Sturgis on Friday.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
080621-opening-14.JPG
Motorcycles sit outside Mystic Images in Sturgis on Friday.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Ben Orr bike
Ben Orr's custom "Dirty Tail Bike" by Dirty Bird Concepts in Sturgis on Friday.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
080621-opening-10.JPG
Bikers ride through Sturgis during the opening ceremonies on Friday.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
080621-opening-09.JPG
People watch opening ceremonies in Sturgis on Friday.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
080621-opening-25.JPG
Sturgis Buffalo Chip on Friday.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
080621-opening-24.JPG
People gather at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip on Friday.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
080621-opening-22.JPG
People shop at Sturgis Buffalo Chip on Friday.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
080621-opening-21.JPG
People walk around Sturgis Buffalo Chip on Friday.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
080621-opening-20.JPG
Bikers arrive in Sturgis on Friday.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
VIDEO: BMW makes big impression at first rally
BMW
The mural outside of BMW includes illustrations of bikers at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally on Tuesday in Sturgis.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
081021-bmw-004.JPG
People look at bikes at BMW in Sturgis.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
VIDEO: Road to the Buffalo Chip
Women arrive
Women motorcyclists arrive at the Buffalo Chip on Tuesday after the Women's Appreciation Day morning ride.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Selfie
From left, Carolina Paredes of Houston, Texas, Erica Lewis of St. Louis, Mo., and Gevin Fox of Los Angeles, Calif., take a photo together on Tuesday after arriving from the Morning Ride at the Buffalo Chip.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Jen Jones
Navy veteran Jen Jones arrives at the Buffalo Chip on Tuesday after the Women's Appreciation Day morning ride. This is Jones' first rally.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Women arrive
Women motorcyclists arrive at the Buffalo Chip on Tuesday after the Women's Appreciation Day morning ride.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Karen Davidson
Karen Davidson, great-granddaughter of Harley-Davidson's co-founder William A. Davidson, was a special guest at the Biker Belles' "coffee clutch" symposium on Tuesday at the Buffalo Chip.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Bike light
People look at bikes at the Buffalo Chip on Tuesday.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Crowd symposium
Women motorcyclists listen to panelists at the "coffee clutch" symposium on Tuesday at the Buffalo Chip.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Diva Amy Skaling COOL BIKE
"Diva Amy" Skaling, one of the Morning Ride's co-captains, stands by her custom bike named "Diva Glide 2" that took nearly two years to design, create and build on Tuesday at the Buffalo Chip. Thousands of Swarovski crystals decorate the bike.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
VIDEO: Moments from the 2021 Legend’s Ride
Noem painting
Gov. Noem and Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden look at a painting of Noem that was auctioned off for $55,000 during the Legends Ride auction on Monday in Deadwood.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Noem on horse
Gov. Noem and her horse on stage after arriving at Legends Ride festivities on Monday in Deadwood.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Crowd
People gather in Outlaw Square during the introduction to the auction for Legends Ride on Monday in Deadwood.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Tom Berenger
Mike Skinner, stock car racer, (left) watches as actor Tom Berenger speaks at Outlaw Square during the introduction to the auction for Legends Ride on Monday in Deadwood.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Earl Dotson
Super Bowl Champion Earl Dotson waves to the crowd at Outlaw Square during the introduction to the auction for Legends Ride on Monday in Deadwood.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Crowd phones
People gather in Outlaw Square during the auction for Legends Ride on Monday in Deadwood.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Pan blur 5
Bikers drive down Sherman Street for Legends Ride on Monday in Deadwood.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Pan blur 3
Bikers drive down Sherman Street for Legends Ride on Monday in Deadwood.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Pan blur 2
Bikers drive down Sherman Street for Legends Ride on Monday in Deadwood.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Pan blur 1
A biker drives down Sherman Street for Legends Ride on Monday in Deadwood.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Group ride
Bikers ride down Sherman Street for Legends Ride on Monday in Deadwood.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Gov. Noem on motorcycle
Gov. Kristi Noem drives down Sherman Street for Legends Ride on Monday in Deadwood.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Rod Woodruff
Rod Woodruff, the president and founder of the Buffalo Chip, rides down Sherman Street for Legends Ride on Monday in Deadwood.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Portrait
Wilda Clontz of Waynesville, N.C. smokes a cigarette on Monday in Deadwood.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
New motorcycle
Auction winners sit on their new motorcycle at Outlaw Square during the auction for Legends Ride on Monday in Deadwood.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Crowd general
People gather in Outlaw Square during the auction for Legends Ride on Monday in Deadwood.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Crowd smiles
People gather in Outlaw Square during the auction for Legends Ride on Monday in Deadwood.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Black Hills Special Olympics
Black Hills Special Olympics athletes greet the crowd at Outlaw Square during the introduction to the auction for Legends Ride on Monday in Deadwood.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Black Hills Special Olympics
Black Hills Special Olympics athletes greet the crowd at Outlaw Square during the introduction to the auction for Legends Ride on Monday in Deadwood.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Group 3
Bikers drive down Sherman Street for Legends Ride on Monday in Deadwood.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Pan blur 4
Bikers drive down Sherman Street for Legends Ride on Monday in Deadwood.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Auction
Auction winners sit on their new motorcycle at Outlaw Square during the auction for Legend's Ride on Monday in Deadwood.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Gold Star Families Memorial Monument 2
A permanent monument is expected to be built and unveiled during the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
Nathan Thompson, Journal staff
VFW presentation
Matthew M. "Fritz" Mihelcic, the 113th Commander-in-Chief of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, left, presents a metal sign to staff members of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally on Tuesday during Military Appreciation Day at Harley-Davidson Rally Point in downtown Sturgis.
Nathan Thompson, Journal staff
B-1 Bombers roar over the rally
A crowd cheers Tuesday as two B-1B Lancers from Ellsworth Air Force Base fly over Sturgis as part of the 21st Annual Veterans Recognition Ceremony at the rally. The flyover is the pinnacle of the event to honor all those who have served in the military.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
B-1's (tight)
A B-1 aircrew from the 28th Bomb Wing conduct a flyover above Main Street on Tuesday in Sturgis.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Thursday Centerpiece 1
Bikers cruise down Main Street in Sturgis earlier this week. According to the Department of Transportation, 313,362 vehicles have been to Sturgis after the first five days of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. This compares to 270,488 vehicles in 2020 and 417,528 in 2015, which was the 75th annual rally.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Flat track racing at the Chip
Kopps
Keystone Kopp helps his son Kipton, 5, start his bike Thursday before Kipton's 50 cc Flat Track heat. Kipton is a third-generation racer. Keystone was one of the 2020 Sturgis Rally XTreem Flat Track champions.
Siandhara Bonnet, Journal Staff
VIDEO/SLIDESHOW: Sturgis Rally Championship at Xtreem Flat Track in Sturgis
081321-flattrack-12.JPG
Matt Burge watches his son race at Xtreem Flat Track on Thursday in Sturgis.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Jim Ottele
Jim Ottele drives his bike through the grounds at Xtreem Flattrack on Friday in Sturgis.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
081321-flattrack-01.JPG
Scott Mowery competes at Xtreem Flat Track on Thursday in Sturgis.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
081321-flattrack-02.JPG
Dahne Barbee competes at Xtreem Flat Track on Thursday in Sturgis.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
above wide angle
Kourtney Nelson competes at Xtreem Flattrack on Friday in Sturgis.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
above wide angle
Jim Ottele competes at Xtreem Flattrack on Friday in Sturgis.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
081221-xtreme-01.jpg
Kipton Kopp, right, gets ready to race in Sturgis on Thursday.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
081021-sturgis-18.jpg
Bikers stop at Sturgis Harley-Davidson dealership.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Flags centerpiece 3
Jason Sims rides his Phat Scooter through the nearly 1,000 flags in the Field of Flags at the Buffalo Chip in Sturgis on Tuesday.
The Field of Flags honors the servicemen and women who have served and sacrificed to protect our nation.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Kettlecorn Booth Portrait
Maryanne Marshall of Gillette, Wyo., stands in front of her KraveableKettleKorn booth on Thursday in Sturgis.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Kettlecorn Booth Interaction
Maryanne Marshall of Gillette, Wyo., left, makes fresh-squeezed lemonade for Brenda Morrison of Monmouth, Ill., on Thursday in Sturgis.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
VIDEO: Sturgis Motorcycle Rally continues Thursday
Colt Furs Portrait
Colt Violet (left), owner of Colt Furs, stands with business partner Blake Coffman at their vendor space in Sturgis on Thursday.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Colt Furs 3
Items at Colt Furs in Sturgis on Thursday.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Colt Furs 2
Items at Colt Furs in Sturgis on Thursday.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Colt Furs 1
People shop at Colt Furs in Sturgis on Thursday.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Smoking
A man smokes outside Sturgis Liquor on Thursday.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Motorcycle
People ride through Sturgis on Thursday.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Motorcycle 1
People drive through Sturgis on Thursday.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Traffic 2
Bikes line the streets in Sturgis on Thursday.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
traffic
Downtown Sturgis remained packed with bikers and rallygoers on Thursday.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Scene Setter
A parking lot at Black Hills Harley-Davidson dealership during the "Rally at Exit 55" event on Tuesday in Rapid City.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
080321-harley-001.JPG
Jerry Allred stands with wife Sandy Backus in a parking lot at Black Hills Harley-Davidson during the "Rally at Exit 55" event on Tuesday in Rapid City.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Christi Huddleson sews patches
Christi Huddleson sews patches onto a jacket outside the Black Hills Harley-Davidson dealership during the "Rally at Exit 55" event.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Tattoos
People get tattoos at the Black Hills Harley-Davidson dealership during the "Rally at Exit 55" event on Tuesday in Rapid City.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
081021-wallofdeath-3.jpg
"Kicking Wing" hypes up the crowd in the first rotation on the Wall of Death at the Buffalo Chip.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
081021-wallofdeath-6.jpg
Kyle Ives sits with the motorcycles he, his brother Cody and other performers use in the Wall of Death at the Buffalo Chip.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
081021-wallofdeath-2.jpg
Spectators wait for the Wall of Death stunt performance to begin at the Buffalo Chip.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
081021-wallofdeath-4.jpg
"Kicking Wing" rides around the Wall of Death Aug. 6 at the Buffalo Chip. The Wall of Death has been at the Buffalo Chip for the past five years.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
081021-wallofdeath-5.jpg
"Kicking Wing" makes his way around the Wall of Death Aug. 6 at the Buffalo Chip.
Grace Pritchett / Journal staff
Wyatt Dennis
Wyatt pours lemonade for Dani Church of Sturgis.
Siandhara Bonnet, Journal staff
Wyatt Dennis
Wyatt Dennis, 8, is in his second year of running a donation-based lemonade stand off of Sturgis Road near Exit 40.
Siandhara Bonnet, Journal staff
Wyatt Dennis
Wyatt Dennis, 8, starts filling cups with lemonade for Sturgis Motorcycle rally-goers Wednesday. Last year, he donated about $100 of his profits to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
Siandhara Bonnet, Journal staff
Gold Star Families Memorial Monument 1
The traveling Gold Star Families Memorial Monument is on display at Harley-Davidson Rally Point Plaza in downtown Sturgis.
Nathan Thompson, Journal staff
Cole Freeeman ascending ramp
Cole Freeman passes the mid-point of the ramp on his motorcycle just before jumping Main Street during the closing ceremony of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally on Saturday.
Nathan Thompson, Journal staff
Cole Freeman on bike
Cole Freeman lines up his motorcycle to the jump ramp prior to his jump over Main Street on Saturday in downtown Sturgis.
Nathan Thompson, Journal staff
Cole Freeman end of ramp
STURGIS | The 81st annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally came to a close Saturday with a daredevil jump over Main Street at Harley-Davidson Way by stunt motorcyclist Cole Freeman. Freeman reaches the end of the ramp just before using his motorcycle to jump 75 feet over Main Street in Sturgis on Saturday.
Nathan Thompson, Journal staff
Cole Freeman jump
Stunt driver Cole Freeman jumps his Harley-Davidson motorcycle over Main Street in downtown Sturgis on Saturday as part of the closing ceremonies for the 81st annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Nathan Thompson, Journal staff
Bike at ramp
The motorcycle that Cole Freeman will use to jump 75 feet over Main Street sits at the base of the ramp on Saturday in downtown Sturgis.
Nathan Thompson, Journal staff
Cole Freeman waves
Cole Freeman waves to the crowd from the top of his jump ramp on Main Street and Harley-Davidson Way on Saturday in downtown Sturgis.
Nathan Thompson, Journal staff
People to see Cole Freeman jump
People line up on the west side of Harley-Davidson Way in downtown Sturgis to cheer on daredevil Cole Freeman as he prepares to jump his motorcycle over Main Street on Saturday to close out the 81st annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
Nathan Thompson, Journal staff
Rally Final Day
Hundreds of motorcycles still lined Main Street in downtown Sturgis for the final day of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally on Saturday.
Nathan Thompson, Journal staff
