Snoop Dogg to perform at Sturgis rally next year

Snoop Dogg is returning to Sturgis for the 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

He will perform at the Buffalo Chip and is the first artist announced for the venue for the 2022 rally.

The rap artist came to the Buffalo Chip in 2019.

“When we announced Snoop Dogg in 2019, no one knew what to expect. He wasn’t the traditional performer that the Buffalo Chip crowd was accustomed to,” said Buffalo Chip CEO Rod Woodruff in a press release. “When he took the stage, we were blown away! He had a huge fan base at the Chip, singing and dancing along to his long list of hit songs. It was an incredible performance.”

In the same year, Snoop Dogg will headline the Superbowl's halftime show along with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar on Feb. 13.

Snoop Dogg is behind the hits "Gin and Juice," "Nuthin' But a G Thang," "Next Episode," "Drop it Like it's Hot" and "Young, Wild and Free."

He'll perform at the Buffalo Chip Aug. 6, the second day of the 82nd rally, which will be Aug. 5-14.

Tickets for the campground are on sale at the Buffalo Chip's website.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0