A Minnesota snowmobiler was rescued from the Bighorn Mountains late last month after being stranded for three nights in sub-zero weather.

David Madsen, 65, of Hawick, Minnesota, survived the unplanned outing by digging a snow cave under his snowmobile.

Madsen wasn’t reported missing because he had left his room at the Bear Lodge Resort at Burgess Junction atop the mountains for a solo day trip. It wasn’t until his motel bill went unpaid three days later that staff reported him missing. By then, Madsen had finally been located by snowmobilers T.J. Larsen, of Gillette, and Jordan Zink, of Sheridan, who just happened to find the stranded sledder.

“We really want people to have fun, but people don’t realize how extreme the conditions are up there this year,” said Ken Blackburn, Bighorn County Sheriff.

As of this week, the snowpack at Burgess Junction was 42 inches deep.

After Madsen’s machine got stuck he reportedly decided to wait out the blizzard on Feb. 21, with winds blowing at 23 mph as snow fell. By midnight, the temperature had dropped to 2 degrees. The next day, the temperature plunged below zero for the entire day as winds continued to blow at 10 to 21 mph. Then it got really cold, with temperatures plunging as low as minus 17 by Feb. 23. Madsen was finally discovered around noon of his third day out.

His rescuers reportedly found him near Crooked Creek, past Shell Canyon and about 19 miles from his starting point at Burgess Junction. Elevations in that region are around 8,000 feet.

Larsen and Zink shuttled Madsen to the nearby Antelope Butte ski lodge where search and rescue personnel administered first-aid. He was eventually airlifted to St. Vincent’s Healthcare in Billings for treatment due to his prolonged exposure to the cold.

In an area where weather conditions can quickly turn extreme, Sheriff Blackburn said snowmobilers and other recreationists should travel with a partner and be prepared with survival equipment; make a plan; let someone know what the plan is and when you will return; and have some sort of communication device.

He also noted the area is covered by short-wave radio where frequency 307 can be used for emergency calls.

“These situations can get out of hand so easy,” he said. “We wish him a speedy recovery.”

Blackburn praised Larsen and Zink for rescuing Madsen.

“Those good Samaritans are the real heroes of the day,” he said.

Madsen’s sister said her brother was still in Billings receiving treatment for his injuries as of Tuesday.

In 2002, Olympic champion wrestler Rulon Gardner lost a toe to frostbite after only one night out when he got his snowmobile stuck near his Afton, Wyoming, home. Gardner spent 17 hours wandering in temperatures that dropped to 25-below zero before he was found.

In other outdoor news, two recreationists were killed in recent southwest Montana accidents.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reported the death of a snowmobiler on March 3 along the Two Top Trail, 6 miles west of West Yellowstone. Christopher Berg was reportedly found dead at the scene after striking a tree on his sled. Speed was reportedly a factor in the crash.

The Sheriff’s Office also reported the name of an accident victim who died as the result of significant head trauma while skiing Headwaters Bowl at Big Sky Resort. Robin Soare, 50, of Phoenix, Arizona, died on Feb. 12. Soare was transported to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital after the accident where she died of her injuries, accidental blunt-force trauma.

In two other incidents in the region, solo recreationists were successfully evacuated by search and rescue. On Feb. 26 the county’s Heli Team evacuated an individual from Circle Mountain southwest of Big Sky after the individual fell ill and was too exhausted to self-rescue.

On Feb. 19, a snowmobiler became stuck near Storm Castle Mountain and was able to communicate with a GPS device. Search and rescue crews responded and helped free the stuck rider.

PhotoFiles: The blizzard of 1948-49 in Nebraska Operation Snowbound Only way out Ghost Town Delivering Milk Pattern in the snow Providing Aid Cattle Graze Finding the chicken coop Lending a hand Stranded Locomotives Snow covered windmill