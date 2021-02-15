 Skip to main content
Social workers to embed with Waterloo police for crisis calls
Social workers to embed with Waterloo police for crisis calls

elevate-ribbon-cutting

Staff at Waterloo's newest behavioral health clinic Elevate CCBHC cut the ribbon on their new downtown Waterloo offices -- just above Screaming Eagle -- in November 2020. Elevate received a two-year federal grant to provide service to uninsured and under-insured residents of Black Hawk County and 13 other Northeast Iowa counties in the coming months.

WATERLOO – Social workers will ride with Waterloo police officers under a new partnership to address local mental health needs, officials announced Monday.

Elevate Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic social workers will accompany patrol officers to respond as a team to residents who are experiencing a crisis.

Elevate also provides mental health crisis intervention training for officers.

“The goal of this program is to decriminalize behavioral crises and reduce stigmas by having crisis specialists available 24/7 both within the police department and through Elevate and other service providers,” said Waterloo Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald. “Our cooperative and collaborative approach proactively addresses underlying issues that often result in law enforcement intervention, incarceration, or the application of force.”

Fitzgerald

Elevate has been assisting Waterloo Police since Jan. 1 on calls that involve a crisis response or services to those with mental health disorders. On Monday, the two agencies finalized an agreement to expand and improve crisis services in the community by embedding social workers with the police.

Embedding social workers takes this partnership a step further, said Elevate Program Director Bob Lincoln.

“The Elevate mission to expand availability of evidence-based behavioral health treatment for people of all ages is consistent with the WPD mission tenet of sanctity of life,” he said. “This partnership will help make sure mental health needs are addressed in a timely and more effective manner.”

“Law enforcement is confronted with mental health crises on a daily basis with few good options available to address the situation,” said Mayor Quentin Hart. “This partnership is an excellent example of innovative problem solving for mutually beneficial outcomes for our residents.”

Hart

Elevate, a new clinic in downtown Waterloo, uses a “no walls” approach to provide behavioral health in Black Hawk County. The agency offers an array of behavioral health services such as trauma informed care therapy, cognitive behavioral therapy, veteran support, psychiatric evaluation and medication management, medication assisted treatment and other substance use disorder treatments.

Elevate’s counselors and Mobile Crisis Team is dispatched through the state’s Your Life Iowa line at 855-581-8111 or by text at 855-895-8398.

For an appointment call 833-370-0719 or walk in at 604 Lafayette St., 2nd floor of the Fowler building. Business hours hour are Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Fridays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Weekend appointments are available as needed.

 

