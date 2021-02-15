Social workers to embed with Waterloo police for crisis calls

“The Elevate mission to expand availability of evidence-based behavioral health treatment for people of all ages is consistent with the WPD mission tenet of sanctity of life,” he said. “This partnership will help make sure mental health needs are addressed in a timely and more effective manner.”

“Law enforcement is confronted with mental health crises on a daily basis with few good options available to address the situation,” said Mayor Quentin Hart. “This partnership is an excellent example of innovative problem solving for mutually beneficial outcomes for our residents.”

Elevate, a new clinic in downtown Waterloo, uses a “no walls” approach to provide behavioral health in Black Hawk County. The agency offers an array of behavioral health services such as trauma informed care therapy, cognitive behavioral therapy, veteran support, psychiatric evaluation and medication management, medication assisted treatment and other substance use disorder treatments.

Elevate’s counselors and Mobile Crisis Team is dispatched through the state’s Your Life Iowa line at 855-581-8111 or by text at 855-895-8398.