Some Deere workers are turning to temp jobs to survive the strike

When Rebecca Burns, owner of The Shameless Chocoholic in Moline, was staffing up for the holiday season, she went directly to the picket lines.

“My husband actually works for Deere, he’s a pipe fitter so he's involved with a strike and I know he's struggling right now to keep everything paid,” Burns said. “So I know that a lot of other people are as well and we're coming into our holiday season. Temporary help is great during the holiday season for us. So it worked out well.”

The striking employee, who declined to comment, went from producing Deere’s construction and agricultural equipment to packaging Christmas candies and gifts. Burns said the worker is proving essential services for a successful holiday season.

“It frees me up to do the things that I need to be doing,” Burns said.

Burns said other striking workers asked about part-time employment and she wishes she could hire more than one person.

“Unfortunately for us, this is our quiet time so I have to be very careful about how much I take on for payroll until the money actually starts coming in,” Burns said. “You have to prep in order to get the money but it's very quiet, especially in downtown Moline.”

As the strike passes the four-week mark, more striking Deere workers are looking for temporary employment opportunities to support themselves and their families. As the weeks drag on, savings and strike pay might not be sufficient to get union members through the holiday season.

“I just hope that they can come to a resolution quickly for these people because a lot of them are going to start struggling very soon,” Burns said.

Income streams

One worker from John Deere Parts Distribution Center in Milan said strike pay and savings are not enough to support his family, which includes two children. He started a temporary job days after going on strike.

“There's some people that might be able to manage on strike pay, but when you got a family, kids, all that, it's a little difficult to just use $275,” the worker said. “For me it was a no-brainer, just to go out and find something.”

The UAW provides $275 weekly strike pay for union members after the eighth day of a strike. It's paid out of the strike fund, which is built through union dues. In order to be eligible, members must be in good standing on their union dues, on active payroll at the time of strike, and participate in the strike. If a member takes a job that pays more than $275 a week, they must forego strike pay.

Local unions disperse the payments to their members, according to Brian Rothenberg, UAW spokesman, who said the UAW’s strike fund had a balance of more than $790 million the last time he checked.

Even though he no longer qualifies for strike pay, the worker said the part-time job allows him to “be ready to go” for the future.

“I don't know if there's gonna be a long strike or they're gonna wrap it up soon,” the worker said. "I'm just kind of preparing for the worst.”

Organized community support also is available to Deere workers in the Quad-Cities, according to Angel Richmond, administrator of the QC Support the John Deere Strikers Facebook group. The page coordinates food and supply drives and other services for those on strike. Richmond, whose son and husband work for Deere, organizes food and toiletry drives funded through a GoFundMe account.

“We're going to make sure that people are taken care of,” Richmond said. “I don't wanna see babies going without diapers or wipes because their parents can't afford them or formula for that matter. … Anything I can help them with, I will try to do.”

Finding a temp job

For the Milan worker, finding a temporary job was easy.

“I've got a pretty decent idea of where I could go if I need to find a job,” the worker said. “But there may not be people in the same situation.”

Patti Rock, owner of Hoff Resumes & Career Coaching, said it is difficult for striking workers to get jobs that require a significant amount of training.

“Companies are wary of hiring someone if they know they're going to go back,” Rock said.

Rock said a temp agency can help them find potential jobs, or they can network through family and friends. There are also retail positions that don’t require technical skills, Rock said, and they are often looking for temp workers for the holidays.

“They're not going to make as much because people at Deere here make really good money,” Rock said. “But they could work and look at some of these places like their hardware stores.”

If employees have computer skills, they can also use online agencies to find remote work done by computer.

“There’s definitely work out there,” the Milan worker said.

Tight labor market

In the midst of a national labor shortage, workers have access to job opportunities that offer competitive wages because corporations are still struggling to attract and retain employees, according to Dave Swenson, economist at Iowa State University.

“Workers are in somewhat of an advantaged position with regard to seeking new jobs,” Swenson said.

Swenson said the one disadvantage is the striking employees don't know how long they can commit to the job.

“There are temporary jobs or part-time jobs or other kinds of jobs with flexible arrangements that exist in your economy,” Swenson said. “But they're not going to be able to replace a lot of the other kinds of demanded labor that's in your economy.”

Deere employs 3,950 people across the four Quad-Cities plants, according to Deere statistics. The company also works with 301 suppliers in the Quad-Cities and spends $783 million in transactions with those businesses. With the ongoing strike, Swenson said the Quad-Cities economy is going to struggle with families having decreased disposable income and suppliers not maintaining the same levels of production. However, workers on strike taking up temporary jobs can help alleviate some of the financial pressures.

“Anything that striking workers can do to bring in pay beyond their strike pay is going to be beneficial to their households, most importantly, but also beneficial to the economy,” Swenson said. “That's going to be money that's going to be spent locally.”

Although there is a possibility some workers will stay with the new jobs and not return to Deere, Swenson said it is unlikely because of the competitive wages and benefits Deere offers.

“We've seen this on longer strikes, it wears down the strikers over a period of time out of necessity. They have to take second jobs, even if the strikes are resolved,” Swenson said. “That's a risk that the union has, it's also a risk that the company has from a prolonged strike because every time you lose a worker, you lose a bundle of skills that add value to your plant that have to be replaced.”

When asked if Deere was concerned about losing skilled labor to other jobs during the strike, Jen Hartmann, spokesperson at Deere, said “our priority is to get employees back to work via a ratified contract."

The Milan worker said the lack of income will not impact his vote on the next tentative agreement. He hopes others aren’t persuaded by financials either.

“I think the majority of us know what we’re fighting for and understand this wasn’t going to be easy,” the worker said. “I’m not saying it won't hit some people eventually, but the majority are in for the long haul.”

