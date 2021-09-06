Some Nebraska parents say teachers overstepped authority by asking kids pronouns

Her son told her that it made him uncomfortable.

Vacek said she’s sympathetic to students who are experiencing gender confusion and “having a rough go, and I absolutely want to be sensitive to that.”

But introductions can be handled without bringing up gender identity, she said.

“There’s no need to insert gender into it at all,” Vacek said. “I don’t remember having to introduce myself as ‘Hi, I’m Abby, and I’m a girl.’ “

“It just seems like they’re introducing an idea that is, for most people, confusing, and especially at that age, extra confusing,” she said. “And you might get kids questioning something they were never questioning before because they didn’t know they had a choice.”

She believes that the teacher had good intentions, for the most part, but didn’t think through the consequences.

Michelle Vavra, whose 14-year-old son is in eighth grade at Buffett Middle School in the Omaha Public Schools, said several teachers asked him for pronouns.

She said her son was asked to fill out a questionnaire. It asked what pronouns he preferred, giving examples of he/him/his, she/her/her and they/their/theirs.