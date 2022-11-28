South Carolina's Marcus Satterfield set to take the OC job at Nebraska

Fresh off two of the best weeks of his playcalling career, Marcus Satterfield appears ready to take the offensive coordinator job at Nebraska.
ESPN first reported the news Monday morning in advance of new head coach Matt Rhule’s introductory press conference. Satterfield, currently at South Carolina, has worked with Rhule at Temple and Baylor.
With the Gamecocks, Satterfield, who makes $900,000 in the second year of a two-year contract, saved his best work for last. The team gained 606 yards — and scored 63 points — in an upset of Tennessee. One week later, South Carolina gained 414 yards in a 31-30 upset of Clemson that broke the Tigers’ long home-field winning streak.
The two performances offset significant struggles in losses to Missouri (203 yards and 10 points) and Florida (237 yards and six points). The Gamecocks also lost 48-7 to SEC East champion Georgia.
Satterfield served as Rhule’s offensive coordinator at Temple for three years — 2013-2015 — before getting the Tennessee Tech head coaching job. Fired after two seasons — including a 1-10 campaign in 2017 — Satterfield went to work again for Rhule at Baylor, where he coached tight ends in 2018 and 2019. Satterfield worked as an offensive line coach for Rhule with the Carolina Panthers before taking the South Carolina offensive coordinator job in 2021. Rhule provided a strong endorsement to South Carolina Athletics when Satterfield took the job.
“Marcus was instrumental in rebuilding two championship college programs with me at both Temple and Baylor,” Rhule said at the time. “His commitment to the student-athlete experience, his innovative mindset, and his unique ability to teach were all unbelievably valuable and why I was so excited to be able to bring him to the Carolina Panthers. I think South Carolina is getting a tremendous offensive mind who will help build them into a perennial contender.”
The Gamecocks finished 7-6 in 2021 despite Satterfield having to call plays for four different quarterbacks. In 2022, South Carolina had Oklahoma transfer Spencer Rattler at the controls; Rattler threw for 2,766 yards and 16 touchdowns in 12 games this year. South Carolina averaged 123 rushing yards this season; in 2021, South Carolina rushed for an average of 136 yards per game.
A native of Greenback, Tenn., Satterfield has coached inside Memorial Stadium; he served as Chattanooga’s offensive coordinator in a 40-7 loss at Nebraska in 2011.
Photos: Nebraska vs. Iowa on Black Friday
Nebraska quarterback Logan Smothers warms up before the Iowa game on Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Jarrett Synek warms up before the Iowa game on Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts is seen on the field before the Iowa game on Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson warms up before the Iowa game on Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson warms up before the Iowa game on Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska players walk into Kinnick Stadium before the Iowa game on Friday in Iowa City, Iowa.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson walks into Kinnick Stadium before the Iowa game on Friday in Iowa City, Iowa.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
The stage is set for Nebraska vs. Iowa on Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph walks into Kinnick Stadium before the Iowa game on Friday in Iowa City, Iowa.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Trey Palmer (left) is lifted up by his teammates after a second quarter touchdown against Iowa on Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph talks to game officials during the Iowa game on Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Trey Palmer (3) hauls in a pass for first-quarter touchdown against Iowa on Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson (11) looks to throw to Nebraska's Travis Vokolek (left) in the second quarter on Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska defensive end Ochaun Mathis (32) reacts after a call is overturned, resulting in a fumble recovery for the Huskers, in the first quarter on Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Quinton Newsome (6) reacts after making a sack against Iowa that resulted in a fumble recovered by Nebraska in the first quarter on Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Iowa's Riley Moss (left) is called for pass interference on Nebraska's Trey Palmer during in the first quarter on Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A swath of light lights up Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph on the sidelines during the Iowa game on Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Garrett Nelson (left) picks up a fumble dropped by Iowa's Alex Padilla (right) in the second quarter on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Trey Palmer (3) dances to celebrate a second quarter touchdown on Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Quinton Newsome (6) reacts after making a sack against Iowa that resulted in a fumble recovered by Nebraska in the first quarter on Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Trey Palmer (right) celebrates a first quarter touchdown with teammate Oliver Martin (left) on Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Trey Palmer (right) scores a touchdown while chased by Iowa's Quinn Schulte in the first quarter on Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Jaeden Gould (8) reacts to an interception by Chris Kolarevic (31) against Iowa's Diante Vines, the interception effectively ended the game, in the fourth quarter on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson (11) waves to fans after beating Iowa on Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Garrett Nelson (44) holds the Heroes Game Trophy above his head in celebration of the Huskers' 24-17 win against Iowa on Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Myles Farmer (8) celebrates after making a stop against Iowa on Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska interim defensive coordinator Bill Busch chews on his play card as the Huskers lose possession of the ball in the final minutes against Iowa on Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska players, including Nebraska's Braxton Clark (11), share the Heroes Trophy after the Huskers defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes on Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Garrett Nelson (44) hoists the Heroes Game Trophy in celebration of the Huskers' 24-17 win against Iowa on Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph walks off the field after defeating Iowa on Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Marcus Washington (7) celebrates a touchdown with teammates Alante Brown (4) and Broc Bando (73) against Iowa on Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Garrett Nelson (44) (first left) tries to block a pass by Iowa's Alex Padilla (left) on Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph walks back to the sideline on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska players lift the Heroes Trophy after defeating Iowa on Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Iowa's Alex Padilla throws the ball over Nebraska's Colton Feist (82) on Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Garrett Nelson holds on to the Heroes Trophy after defeating Iowa on Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A pass by Iowa's Alex Padilla is tipped by Nebraska's Ochaun Mathis (32) (top right) and Ty Robinson (99) on Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska fans celebrate as Garrett Nelson (44) brings the Heroes Game Trophy to them after the Huskers defeated Iowa on Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Marcus Washington (7) quiets the crowd after scoring a touchdown against Iowa on Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Alante Brown (4) celebrates a interception with teammate Phalen Sanford (37) on Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Oliver Martin (89) tries to make a one-handed catch in the fourth quarter against Iowa on Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Alante Brown (4) reacts during the Iowa game on Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Garrett Nelson (not pictured) hands off the Heroes Trophy to fans after defeating Iowa on Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Trey Palmer (3) is tackled by Iowa's Jamison Heinz (16) on Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph (center) grins after the Huskers defeated Iowa on Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Javin Wright tackles Iowa's Nico Ragaini on Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Anthony Grant (10) powers through tackles by Iowa defensive players on Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Caleb Tannor (2) sacks Iowa's Alex Padillaon Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Iowa's Riley Moss chases after Nebraska's Anthony Grant on Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Omar Brown (12) helps tackle Iowa's Luke Lachey in the fourth quarter on Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph walks back to the sidelines after a huddle with his team against Iowa on Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Ty Robinson talks to fans after the Huskers defeated Iowa on Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska and Iowa fans mingle as they watch the game on Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!