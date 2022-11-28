South Carolina's Marcus Satterfield set to take the OC job at Nebraska

Fresh off two of the best weeks of his playcalling career, Marcus Satterfield appears ready to take the offensive coordinator job at Nebraska.

ESPN first reported the news Monday morning in advance of new head coach Matt Rhule’s introductory press conference. Satterfield, currently at South Carolina, has worked with Rhule at Temple and Baylor.

With the Gamecocks, Satterfield, who makes $900,000 in the second year of a two-year contract, saved his best work for last. The team gained 606 yards — and scored 63 points — in an upset of Tennessee. One week later, South Carolina gained 414 yards in a 31-30 upset of Clemson that broke the Tigers’ long home-field winning streak.

The two performances offset significant struggles in losses to Missouri (203 yards and 10 points) and Florida (237 yards and six points). The Gamecocks also lost 48-7 to SEC East champion Georgia.

Satterfield served as Rhule’s offensive coordinator at Temple for three years — 2013-2015 — before getting the Tennessee Tech head coaching job. Fired after two seasons — including a 1-10 campaign in 2017 — Satterfield went to work again for Rhule at Baylor, where he coached tight ends in 2018 and 2019. Satterfield worked as an offensive line coach for Rhule with the Carolina Panthers before taking the South Carolina offensive coordinator job in 2021. Rhule provided a strong endorsement to South Carolina Athletics when Satterfield took the job.

“Marcus was instrumental in rebuilding two championship college programs with me at both Temple and Baylor,” Rhule said at the time. “His commitment to the student-athlete experience, his innovative mindset, and his unique ability to teach were all unbelievably valuable and why I was so excited to be able to bring him to the Carolina Panthers. I think South Carolina is getting a tremendous offensive mind who will help build them into a perennial contender.”

The Gamecocks finished 7-6 in 2021 despite Satterfield having to call plays for four different quarterbacks. In 2022, South Carolina had Oklahoma transfer Spencer Rattler at the controls; Rattler threw for 2,766 yards and 16 touchdowns in 12 games this year. South Carolina averaged 123 rushing yards this season; in 2021, South Carolina rushed for an average of 136 yards per game.

A native of Greenback, Tenn., Satterfield has coached inside Memorial Stadium; he served as Chattanooga’s offensive coordinator in a 40-7 loss at Nebraska in 2011.