South Dakota Gov. Noem announces new coalition after declining to sign trans sport bill

“Nobody wants to go in [to a sport] knowing they can only win second place,” Prouty said. “We want a fair playing field, and to consider truth, fact, and science, and the dreams of your children and grandchildren.”

Susan Williams, executive director of the Transformation Project, said later that people need to look at the facts when considering the issue of transgender women in women's sports. Williams said she and other parents of transgender youths have been trying to meet with Noem for about a week and a half and haven’t heard back from her office.

“Proponents of this bill have repeatedly said this bill is about protecting women's sports. However, we all know that this bill is about banning trans girls from playing sports with their cisgender friends. So we would call on Gov. Noem to meet with us in order to learn about South Dakota trans individuals’ experience, challenges, and the damage this bill will do to them,” Williams told the Journal.

The American Civil Liberties Union of South Dakota released a statement in response to Noem’s coalition announcement and countered that despite her insistence the bill and coalition have nothing to do with transgender people that is not the reality.