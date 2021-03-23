South Dakota Gov. Noem announces new coalition after declining to sign trans sport bill

At a press conference in Sioux Falls, Gov. Kristi Noem brought out a parade of student athletes, retired NFL players, a former professional golfer, and rodeo backers to support her announcement of the Defend Title IX Now coalition aimed at promoting fairness in women’s sports.
The coalition was created following the Friday announcement of Noem’s style-and-form veto of House Bill 1217, which bars transgender female athletes from participating in women’s sports.
Noem said Monday she wanted to take action that would “do good” and defend women’s sports but after consulting with legal scholars she decided passing HB 1217 as is would lead to lawsuits the state would likely lose.
“I’m still excited to sign the bill but looking at it with legal scholars, some things need to be corrected. Some of those portions create a trial lawyer’s dream and include lawsuit opportunities that don’t need to be there,” she said.
As the bill was written, it violates the NCAA’s inclusion policies, which Noem admitted would likely result in punitive action against schools in the state that are NCAA members. The revisions to the bill, she said, would allow the state to win in court if legal battles were to arise.
“Let’s take action that really gives us a result,” she said at the press conference. “We could pass a law, get punished, and face litigation for nothing but a participation trophy.”
Now it is up to the Legislature to decide whether to accept Noem’s style-and-form veto. Noem said she will call a special session if lawmakers do not accept her revisions.
“The Constitution says a style-and-form veto is whatever the Legislature says it is. It’s up to their definition of what they choose to accept," she said.
The coalition, which Noem emphasized was not funded through the state, is supported by student and professional athletes as well as state leaders such as Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves. Noem encouraged “everybody who cares” to add their name to the coalition on its website.
The coalition’s goals are to protect Title IX and to work together to keep women’s sports fair. The website has the coalition’s three core beliefs listed; underlined, highlighted and bolded is “Only girls should play girls’ sports.” The coalition also believes the federal government should not misuse Title IX and use it to protect fairness in women's sports, and that the NCAA and other athletic sanctioning bodies should not take adverse action against states or schools that violate their diversity and inclusion policies, which allow transgender women to compete on women's teams.
Despite repeating that only girls should play girls’ sports, when asked where transgender girls would be allowed to play sports, Noem diverted back to the notion of biological females and declined to acknowledge the existence of transgender girls.
“You mean biologically? I believe girls should play girls' sports based on what’s on their birth certificates,” she said. “This is not a transgender bill, that’s completely inaccurate. This is specifically about protecting Title IX. There’s nothing in this coalition that has to do with that issue. This is about women. It’s important to have an honest conversation about Title IX.”
Former NFL players Herschel Walker and Jack Brewer appeared via video conference and gave statements in support of the coalition and Noem’s efforts to defend women's sports.
Walker, the former Minnesota Vikings running back, said that even now in his 50s, he could decide he was a woman to compete at the Olympics and would win a gold medal.
Former pro golfer Nancy Lopez sent a statement, which Noem read, in support of the coalition. Two rodeo representatives also gave statements of support by saying boys had obvious physical advantages over girls and Madison Sheahan, a policy analyst for Noem, shared her experience as a rower at Ohio State University and voiced her support of the coalition.
Several female high school and college athletes attended the press conference, including Noem’s niece Brylie Arnold. Hamlin High School senior basketball player McKenna Prouty and Augustana University student and four-sport athlete alumna of Highmore-Harrold High School Madison Bollweg both spoke in favor of the coalition.
“Nobody wants to go in [to a sport] knowing they can only win second place,” Prouty said. “We want a fair playing field, and to consider truth, fact, and science, and the dreams of your children and grandchildren.”
Susan Williams, executive director of the Transformation Project, said later that people need to look at the facts when considering the issue of transgender women in women's sports. Williams said she and other parents of transgender youths have been trying to meet with Noem for about a week and a half and haven’t heard back from her office.
“Proponents of this bill have repeatedly said this bill is about protecting women's sports. However, we all know that this bill is about banning trans girls from playing sports with their cisgender friends. So we would call on Gov. Noem to meet with us in order to learn about South Dakota trans individuals’ experience, challenges, and the damage this bill will do to them,” Williams told the Journal.
The American Civil Liberties Union of South Dakota released a statement in response to Noem’s coalition announcement and countered that despite her insistence the bill and coalition have nothing to do with transgender people that is not the reality.
“Title IX protects all students — including those who are transgender — from discrimination based on sex,” Jett Jonelis, ACLU of South Dakota’s advocacy manager, said in a statement Monday. “If Gov. Noem really wanted to protect fairness in women’s sports, she would tackle the actual threats to women’s sports such as severe underfunding, lack of media coverage, sexist ideologies that suggest that women and girls are weak, and pay equity for coaches. This coalition is clearly fueled by a fear and misunderstanding of transgender people.”
The ACLU of South Dakota said Noem’s changes do not address HB 1217’s unlawful discrimination and do not erase the threat of litigation or economic fallout.
“It doesn’t matter what House Bill 1217 ends up looking like,” Jonelis said. “House Bill 1217 has never been about leveling the playing field for student athletes. It’s been obvious from the beginning that this discriminatory legislation is about creating problems that don’t exist and in the process harming some of the most vulnerable people in our state. These attacks on trans women and girls are rooted in the same kind of gender discrimination and stereotyping that has held back cisgender women athletes for centuries.”
“Transgender girls are often told that they are not girls based on inaccurate stereotypes about biology, athleticism and gender. Trans girls are girls — period. This is an attempt to erase transgender people from society," Jonelis said.
Conservative organizations were also not assuaged by Noem’s press conference and the coalition formation.
Before the press conference took place, the Alliance Defending Freedom’s general counsel Kristen Waggoner called the conference a way for Noem to do damage control for her credibility and image.
“Politicians launch belated ‘initiatives’ for political theater and to create distractions. Our hope is that Gov. Noem will reverse course and make this right by signing the bill passed overwhelmingly by the South Dakota Legislature. Anything less — including an ‘initiative’ promoted by a few athletes at a press conference — will be more empty words,” Waggoner wrote in a statement.
Terry Schilling, president of the American Principles Project, called Noem a “run-of-the-mill politician” trying to appease special interests while falsely appearing to do the “right thing.”
"Her press conference this morning was a textbook example of political theater. Noem claimed to be taking action to protect girls' sports, but in reality her announced initiative was a meaningless gesture calculated to deflect criticism of her surrender to NCAA threats,” Schilling said in a statement Monday. "If Noem thinks this gambit will save her political career, she is sadly mistaken. Conservative voters will not forget that when given the choice between standing up for the principles of fairness and equality for girl athletes or caving to the left, she chose the latter. This failure in leadership will define her moving forward."