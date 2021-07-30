South Dakota Gov. Noem bans federal grants for critical race theory

South Dakota's Department of Education won't be applying for any federal grants related to history or civics until after the 2022 legislative session, Gov. Kristi Noem announced Thursday.
Noem said in a press release that she signed an executive order directing the DOE to refrain from applying for federal grants tied to critical race theory, but the order itself bans the department from applying to any federal grants in history or civics. The Legislature's Joint Committee on Appropriations sent a letter of intent to the state DOE directing them not to apply for any such federal grants in May, but Noem's order explicitly bans it.
The executive order states that in 2022, the executive and legislative branches will collaborate on legislation that will, "at minimum":
- Prohibit any curriculum requiring or encouraging students to pit themselves against one another on the basis of race or sex or on the historical activity of those students' ancestors; and
- Prohibit any curriculum requiring students to protest or lobby during or after school, which the order describes as "politicizing education."
These directives will shape the DOE's work on K-12 civics education in the meantime.
The order does not preclude students from expressing their academic freedom or political speech, however.
Noem signed the order out of her increasing concern for the movement to "reject patriotic education" that celebrates America's founders and their accomplishments. She said the state must act before "divisive and false" ideologies negatively impact the education system.
“Critical race theory has no place in South Dakota schools. These ideas are un-American. We are ‘one nation, under God, indivisible,’ yet critical race theory seeks to divide us based on inaccurate revisions to our nation’s history,” Noem said in a news release. “Our students should learn America’s true history by studying both our triumphs and our mistakes. Only then will students learn that America remains the shining example of exceptionalism throughout the history of the world.”
The executive order is in response to the federal Department of Education's American History and Civics-National Activities Grants, which will award over $2 million to applicants to promote teaching and learning of American history, government, civics and geography that would benefit low-income or otherwise underserved student populations.
Last week, the federal DOE removed all references to the New York Times Magazine's 1619 Project, which examines American slavery and the systemic racism left in its wake, and the works of self-identified anti-racist author Ibram X. Kendi from its plans for the grant, but Noem is not convinced it's enough.
“The revised proposals from the US Department of Education still advocate critical race theory in all but name,” Noem said in a statement. “We are the Mount Rushmore State, home to our nation’s greatest monument to our history. And we take the study of American history seriously. Our classrooms are meant for education, not indoctrination, and that is how we will continue to operate in South Dakota.”
Critical race theory is a framework for understanding systemic racism and how it pervades American society. It began as an academic movement in the 1960s to examine U.S. law's intersection with race but has since expanded to other academic circles. The main tenet of CRT is that racism is embedded in every American institution, which are used to create and maintain racial inequality.
Noem's order says that the 1619 Project and the work of Kendi are "infused with factual errors" such as the idea that the nation was founded in 1619 with the first slave ship entering the American colonies rather than with the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776.
The federal grants, she continues, have "open-ended and vague requirements" that evaluate potential grant-receiving programs on the basis of an interpretation of American history that she views as antithetical to American principles.
The state DOE is currently in the process of developing its own new curriculum for history and civics, as well as its own set of pilot grants to strengthen history and civics education in the state.