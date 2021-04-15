South Dakota Gov. Noem says state won’t accept ‘illegal immigrants’

Gov. Kristi Noem said Wednesday that South Dakota won’t accept “illegal immigrants” after the president asked some governors to help house migrant children.

“South Dakota won't be taking any illegal immigrants that the Biden Administration wants to relocate. My message to illegal immigrants … call me when you're an American,” she tweeted.

Noem made her tweet even though she is not one of the governors President Joe Biden has reached out to for assistance.

“We have not received any formal requests from the Biden administration at this time,” spokesman Ian Fury told the Journal. “Governor Noem is sending the message that if we receive any such request, it will be denied.”

Fury did not respond when asked what kind of request Noem was referring to, and why she would reject it. However, the only active requests that appear to be happening is for states to help house migrant children, not adults.

South Dakota Voices for Peace, the only nonprofit in the state providing legal services to migrant minors living with sponsors, criticized Noem’s tweet.