South Dakota man pleads guilty after seniors ate his pot brownies

TYNDALL — A South Dakota man has pleaded guilty to a felony drug charge after his mother unknowingly served his marijuana-laced brownies to a group of seniors at the Tabor Community Center.
Michael Koranda, 46, appeared at the Bon Homme County Courthouse on Tuesday where he waived his preliminary hearing and entered the plea.
As part of a plea deal, both the prosecution and defense jointly recommended Koranda receive a suspended imposition of sentence, which would allow the judge to place him on probation for a period of time.
A report from Bon Homme County Sheriff’s Office says dispatchers received several calls about possible poisonings on Jan. 4. All the calls involved seniors who had earlier been at a community center card game.
An investigation into the incident led authorities to believe the patients were all under the influence of THC, the compound in cannabis that produces the high sensation and that the THC came from a batch of brownies brought by a woman to the community center, the Yankton Press and Dakotan reported.
People are also reading…
Seniors who ate the brownies identified the woman who brought them. She said her son had baked the brownies she brought to the card game.
The plea agreement also calls for Koranda to pay any medical bills that aren't covered by insurance for those who ate the brownies. He would also pay any fines and court costs.
Koranda is to be sentenced March 15. The drug charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
25 most commonly used recreational drugs in America
America's vices: Alcohol, tobacco and more
From alcohol to cigarettes, most adults have tried some form of recreational drug. Fewer people have experimented with prescription medication for recreational reasons, but certain areas of the country are experiencing a serious problem with opoid addiction. Other drugs like cocaine and LSD, are used sporadically among adults in the U.S.
Using data from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Data Archive, the experts at HealthGrove, a health data site, ranked the 25 most commonly used recreational drugs. The substances are ordered by the increasing percentage of people age 12 and over who used the drug recreationally in 2015. In the case of a tie, the drug with a higher classification by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is ranked higher.
To collect this data, SAMHDA conducts the annual National Survey on Drug Use and Health, in which they record use of illicit drugs, alcohol and tobacco in the U.S. population aged 12 or older. It is important to note that this data only includes recreational use of drugs, not proper medical use.
Drugs that are legal, alcohol and tobacco, have the highest recreational use. According to the survey, nearly one in five people over the age of 12 also used marijuana in 2015. As the drug becomes legal in more states, recreational use is likely to increase. Other Schedule I drugs (drugs determined to have no medical benefit by the DEA) including heroin and DMT had a recreational prevalence rate of less than 1 percent in 2015.
Note: Not all images in slideshow depict the exact drugs.
#25. Ketamine
#24. Oxymorphone
#23. DMT
Recreational use prevalence (2015): 0.2 percent
Drug category: Hallucinogen
DEA Schedule: I
Common forms: Powder, crystal
#22. Carisoprodol (Soma)
#21. Methadone
#20. Lorazepam (Ativan)
#19. Morphine
#18. Buprenorphine
Recreational use prevalence (2015): 0.38 percent
Drug category: Opioid
DEA Schedule: III
Common forms: Pill
#17. Heroin
#16. Zolpidem (Ambien)
Recreational use prevalence (2015): 0.45 percent
Drug category: Sedative
DEA Schedule: IV
Common forms: Pill, capsule, liquid
#15. Diazepam (Valium)
Recreational use prevalence (2015): 0.54 percent
Drug category: Tranquilzer
DEA Schedule: IV
Common forms: Pill, capsule, liquid
#14. Clonazepam (Klonopin)
Recreational use prevalence (2015): 0.6 percent
Drug category: Tranquilzer
DEA Schedule: IV
Common forms: Pill
#13. Methylphenidate (Ritalin)
#12. Methamphetamine
#11. Tramadol
#10. LSD
#9. MDMA (Ecstasy/Molly)
Recreational use prevalence (2015): 1.5 percent
Drug category: Hallucinogen
DEA Schedule: I
Common forms: Tablet, capsule, liquid
#8. Alprazolam (Xanax)
#7. Oxycodone (OxyContin)
Recreational use prevalence (2015): 2.05 percent
Drug category: Opioid
DEA Schedule: II
Common forms: Capsule, liquid, tablet