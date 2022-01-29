1 dead, 2 arrested following shooting in Custer County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — One person is dead and two people are in custody following a shooting in Custer County, authorities say.

The Argus Leader reports the shooting happened Thursday near Red Shirt Table in eastern Custer County.

The state Division of Criminal Investigation said the shooting was related to a separate incident on the Pine Ridge Reservation involving an Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Safety officer. The officer was unharmed.

No other information about the victim or people in custody has been released.

