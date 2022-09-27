 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

1 killed in crash of helicopter crashes in South Dakota

Officials say one person died in the crash of a small helicopter in southeastern South Dakota Tuesday

  • Updated
YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — One person died in the crash of a small helicopter in southeastern South Dakota Tuesday, according to officials.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the AG-915 Spartan helicopter went down near the Chan Gurney Municipal Airport in Yankton about 10:30 a.m.

Officials say only the pilot was on board. Yankton Assistant Fire Chief Larry Nickels tells WNAX radio the aircraft was destroyed upon impact.

Nickels says the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board have been called to investigate because a fatality is involved.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WNAX-AM.

