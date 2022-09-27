1 killed in crash of helicopter crashes in South Dakota

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — One person died in the crash of a small helicopter in southeastern South Dakota Tuesday, according to officials.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the AG-915 Spartan helicopter went down near the Chan Gurney Municipal Airport in Yankton about 10:30 a.m.
Officials say only the pilot was on board. Yankton Assistant Fire Chief Larry Nickels tells WNAX radio the aircraft was destroyed upon impact.
Nickels says the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board have been called to investigate because a fatality is involved.