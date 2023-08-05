FARGO, N.D. (AP) — One of two Fargo police officers wounded by a gunman who ambushed them and killed another officer last month has recovered enough to leave the hospital.

The Fargo Police Department said in a statement Saturday afternoon that Officer Andrew Dotas was expected to be released from the hospital later in the day. Dotas and Officer Tyler Hawes were both wounded when Mohamad Barakat opened fire on them as they responded to a routine traffic crash on July 14, officials said.

Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin was killed and a bystander was also wounded in the attack before a fourth officer shot and killed Barakat.

The police department said Hawes is continuing his recovery, and the department “looks forward to announcing his release from Sanford Health in the future.”

Barakat, 37, had numerous guns, a homemade grenade and more than 1,800 rounds of ammunition with him in his car when he was killed. Authorities have said they fear he was planning a much bigger attack on one of the summer festivals occurring in Fargo at the time.

Authorities visited Barakat's apartment at least twice in the years before the attack, where they noted he had a large number of weapons and a huge stockpile of ammunition, but they said it all had been obtained legally.