 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 suffers life-threatening injuries in Lead apartment fire
0 Comments
AP

1 suffers life-threatening injuries in Lead apartment fire

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LEAD, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say one person suffered life-threatening injuries in a weekend apartment fire in the northern Black Hills.

KELO-TV reports crews responded to the fire burning on South Stone Street in Lead Saturday morning. Heavy smoke was coming from the building when crews arrived.

Firefighters were able to keep the blaze from spreading to other nearby buildings.

An ambulance crew took the injured person to Monument Hospital in Deadwood.

The Red Cross and local churches are helping residents displaced by the fire.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KELO-TV.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

California fires advance as heat wave covers West

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News