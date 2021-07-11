1 suffers life-threatening injuries in Lead apartment fire

LEAD, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say one person suffered life-threatening injuries in a weekend apartment fire in the northern Black Hills.

KELO-TV reports crews responded to the fire burning on South Stone Street in Lead Saturday morning. Heavy smoke was coming from the building when crews arrived.

Firefighters were able to keep the blaze from spreading to other nearby buildings.

An ambulance crew took the injured person to Monument Hospital in Deadwood.

The Red Cross and local churches are helping residents displaced by the fire.

