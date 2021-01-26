 Skip to main content
14-year-old girl shot, wounded in Sioux Falls
AP

14-year-old girl shot, wounded in Sioux Falls

  • Updated
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a shooting that left a 14-year-old girl wounded.

But, authorities say the victim is not cooperating with investigators.

Friends brought the girl to the hospital Monday, said Sioux Falls police spokesman Sam Clemens. She had sustained a gunshot wound to the leg in a shooting at an apartment in eastern Sioux Falls.

Clemens said the girl knows who shot her, but won’t identify the individual. She claims the shooting was an accident.

The victim’s injuries aren’t believed to be life threatening.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

