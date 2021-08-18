18-year-old held in Sioux Falls fatal shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — An 18-year-old man is being held on bond of about $1 million in connection with a fatal shooting in Sioux Falls.

The man was arrested Tuesday afternoon in the death of 19-year-old Dillion Montileaux-Trevino who police say was shot multiple times at an apartment he shared with his mother.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the suspect and victim had some type of argument. According to a court affidavit, the suspect was staying at the apartment after the victim's mother was told that he was homeless.

Montileaux-Trevino’s mother told police the suspect pointed the gun at her after he shot her son and told her "Don’t call the cops or I’ll shoot you, too. Don’t follow me,” according to court documents.

The man asked for the victim’s car keys, but ended up fleeing on foot, the Argus Leader reported. Parks faces several charges including first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, aggravated assault and attempted robbery.

According to the Minnehaha County Jail website, bond is set at $1,000,025.

