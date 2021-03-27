1st all-Black starting lineup graces South Dakota prep hoops

“You never really see many all-five Black lineups,” said Williams, who finished with four assists. “We wanted to let everyone know that there’s color here. There is diversity. We wanted everybody to know that we care and that there are other people out there who care about us, too.”

Added Aguer: “In basketball, it doesn’t matter what color you are or anything like that. It just matters about your family and who you are as a person.”

Nelson said he and assistant coach Tim Reck have built such a strong relationship with this group of players that they are able to have discussions about race and diversity, as well as social issues. “It’s just a unique situation that we have that we’ve become that close and can talk about anything and everything,” he said.

“It means everything,” Williams said of his role as an athlete in bringing attention to social justice issues. “I get to show and speak out for those who are scared, the ones who go to predominantly-white schools and are scared to speak out for what they think is right. I know they get picked on. When they see us on the screen showing that we care and that we want to speak out and make sure that everything is known, it means a lot and I know it means a lot for our coaches to do it, too.”

Asked to reflect upon his time as a Washington Warrior, Williams said: “It means the world. I’ll never get to play for a team like this ever again. I love these boys from the bottom of my heart. I’m just sad I don’t get to play another year with them.”

