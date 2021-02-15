2 Aberdeen men tackle COVID-19 blahs by running every street

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — Paul Hopkins listened to a podcast in which the host had run every street in San Francisco and it got him thinking about a similar venture in Aberdeen.

Now, he and running partner Jeff Larson have just about completed the task.

The temperature at 7 a.m. in Aberdeen was below zero, but that didn’t deter Hopkins, 61, and Larson, 49, from hitting the streets. On this day, they ran primarily along Third Avenue Southeast and weaved through side streets to continue to check off the map they have that tracks their progress.

“It really wasn’t that bad,” Larson said of the frigid weather. “I think your initial first mile is always the tough mile to get moving, get the joints going, especially when you get older. It’s not fun right away, but when (your face) numbs up, it’s fun. We’re talking about life, and so you get good conversations out there so you just stop thinking about it.”

While their eyelids were frosted by the end of their run, it wasn’t the coldest temperature that they have run in.

“We ended up running from here (Aberdeen), it was about 10 miles. It was 19 below and we ran all the way back to Warner, and my wife drove us back in,” Larson said.